EDUCATION & TRAINING JOBS | ELIZADE UNIVERSITY RECRUITING TO FILL 33 POSITIONS

Elizade University is a private University situated in Ilara-Mokiri, Ondo State, Nigeria. The University aims to be an institution with the best traditions in the production of self-reliant, ethics-conscious, globally competitive graduates imbued with requisite skills, competencies and ability to be key players in the nation’s quest for socio-economic and technological development.
The University hereby invites applications from suitably qualified, innovative versatile and proactive candidates to occupy the following academic and non-teaching positions below:
1.) Professor (Computer Engineering)
2.) Professor (Mechanical Engineering)
3.) Professor (Information & Communication Technology (ICT))
4.) Professor (Applied Geophysics)
5.) Professor (Mass Communication)
6.) Professor (Law)
7.) Associate Professor (Computer Engineering)
8.) Professor (Human Resource Management)
9.) Associate Professor (Mechanical Engineering)
10.) Associate Professor (Information & Communication Technology (ICT))
11.) Associate Professor (Applied Geophysics)
12.) Associate Professor (Mass Communication)
13.) Associate Professor (Law)
14.) Senior Lecturer (Computer Engineering)
15.) Chief Planing Officer
16.) Associate Professor (Human Resource Management)
17.) Senior Lecturer (Mechanical Engineering)
18.) Senior Lecturer (Information & Communication Technology)
19.) Senior Lecturer (Applied Geophysics)
20.) Senior Lecturer (Mass Communication)
21.) Senior Lecturer (Law)
22.) Senior Lecturer (Human Resource Management)
23.) Lecturer I (Performing and Film Arts)
24.) Lecturer I (Business Administration)
25.) Principal Planing Officer
26.) Director, Centre for Entrepreneurship
27.) Director, ICT
28.) Senior Planing Officer
29.) Lecturer II (Business Administration)
30.) Web Manager
31.) Lecturer II (Performing and Film Arts)
32.) Plumbing Supervisor
33.) Water Treatment Attendant
Application Closing Date: August 9, 2018
How To Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should forward ten (10) copies of their Application and Credentials detailed Curriculum Vitae (CV) and three Referee Reports. The CV should, among other information, include the following in this order:
Personal Data:
1. Full name
2. Date of Birth
3. Place of Birth
4. Nationality
5. State of Origin
6. Local Government Area
7. Permanent Home Address
8. Contact Address
9. Phone number
10. Email address
11. Marital Status
12. Number and ages of children
13. Physical disability/challenges
14. Educational Background (with dates)
15. Work experience (with dates)
16. Membership of professional bodies
17. Any other relevant information
All Applications and Referees reports should be sent to the address below:
The Registrar,
Elizade University,
Ilara-Mokin,
Ondo State.