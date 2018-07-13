EDUCATION & TRAINING JOBS | ELIZADE UNIVERSITY RECRUITING TO FILL 33 POSITIONS

By
July 13, 2018
Elizade University

Elizade University is a private University situated in Ilara-Mokiri, Ondo State, Nigeria. The University aims to be an institution with the best traditions in the production of self-reliant, ethics-conscious, globally competitive graduates imbued with requisite skills, competencies and ability to be key players in the nation’s quest for socio-economic and technological development.

The University hereby invites applications from suitably qualified, innovative versatile and proactive candidates to occupy the following academic and non-teaching positions below:

1.) Professor (Computer Engineering)

Click Here To View Details

2.) Professor (Mechanical Engineering)

Click Here To View Details

3.) Professor (Information & Communication Technology (ICT))

Click Here To View Details

4.) Professor (Applied Geophysics)

Click Here To View Details

5.) Professor (Mass Communication)

Click Here To View Details

6.) Professor (Law)

Click Here To View Details

7.) Associate Professor (Computer Engineering)

Click Here To View Details

8.) Professor (Human Resource Management)

Click Here To View Details

9.) Associate Professor (Mechanical Engineering)

Click Here To View Details

10.) Associate Professor (Information & Communication Technology (ICT))

Click Here To View Details

11.) Associate Professor (Applied Geophysics)

Click Here To View Details

12.) Associate Professor (Mass Communication)

Click Here To View Details

13.) Associate Professor (Law)

Click Here To View Details

14.) Senior Lecturer (Computer Engineering)

Click Here To View Details

15.) Chief Planing Officer

Click Here To View Details

16.) Associate Professor (Human Resource Management)

Click Here To View Details

17.) Senior Lecturer (Mechanical Engineering)

Click Here To View Details

18.) Senior Lecturer (Information & Communication Technology)

Click Here To View Details

19.) Senior Lecturer (Applied Geophysics)

Click Here To View Details

20.) Senior Lecturer (Mass Communication)

Click Here To View Details

21.) Senior Lecturer (Law)

Click Here To View Details

22.) Senior Lecturer (Human Resource Management)

Click Here To View Details

23.) Lecturer I (Performing and Film Arts)

Click Here To View Details

24.) Lecturer I (Business Administration)

Click Here To View Details

25.) Principal Planing Officer

Click Here To View Details

26.) Director, Centre for Entrepreneurship

Click Here To View Details

27.) Director, ICT

Click Here To View Details

28.) Senior Planing Officer

Click Here To View Details

29.) Lecturer II (Business Administration)

Click Here To View Details

30.) Web Manager

Click Here To View Details

31.) Lecturer II (Performing and Film Arts)

Click Here To View Details

32.) Plumbing Supervisor

Click Here To View Details

33.) Water Treatment Attendant

Click Here To View Details

Application Closing Date

9th August, 2018.

How To Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should forward ten (10) copies of their Application and Credentials detailed Curriculum Vitae (CV) and three Referee Reports. The CV should, among other information, include the following in this order:

Personal Data:

1. Full name
2. Date of Birth
3. Place of Birth
4. Nationality
5. State of Origin
6. Local Government Area
7. Permanent Home Address
8. Contact Address
9. Phone number
10. Email address
11. Marital Status
12. Number and ages of children
13. Physical disability/challenges
14. Educational Background (with dates)
15. Work experience (with dates)
16. Membership of professional bodies
17. Any other relevant information

All Applications and Referees reports should be sent to the address below:

The Registrar,
Elizade University,
Ilara-Mokin,
Ondo State.

