Education & Training | Invitation to Tender for Projects at River State Universal Basic Education Board (RSUBEB)

RIVER STATE UNIVERSAL BASIC EDUCATION BOARD (RSUBEB)
INVITATION TO TENDER
The Government of Rivers State of Nigeria has received the 2017 FGN/ UBE Intervention Funds from the Federal Government of Nigeria towards the cost of Universal Basic Education Intervention Projects and intends to apply part of the funds to cover eligible payments under the Contract for the Construction and Reconstruction of Early Child Care Development Education (E.C.C.D.E.), Primary & Junior Secondary Schools; Fencing & Landscaping of Schools; Fabrication and Supply of Pupils and Students Desks, Teachers/ Headmasters/Principals Furniture; Procurement and Supply of Sports, Agricultural Equipment and the Procurement and Supply of Office Furniture and Equipment for which this invitation is issued.
The Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board, Port Harcourt now invites sealed Tenders from reputable Contractors/ Suppliers for the above mentioned Projects as in the Schedule below:
2017 Civil Works: Physical Infrastructure for E.C.C.D.E Primary and Junior Secondary Schools
|CIVIL INFRASTRUCTURE) E.C.C.D.E.) 2017 FGN/UBE INTERVENTION PROJECTS
|PACKAGE 1:
|LANDSCAPING AND EXTERNAL WORKS
|Lot No
|CONTRACT ID. NO.
|SCHOOL DESCRIPTION/ LOCATION
|LOCATION
|DURATION
|1
|RSUBEB/2017/ECCOE/CW/l/l
|Landscaping and External Works at CP.S. O rom Ineke, PH, UPE MPS Borikiri, PH and S.P.S. III ENEKA, OBA LGA
|PORT HARCOURT& OBIO/AKPOR
|12 WEEKS
|PACKAGE 2
|REHABILITATION OF 10 CLASSROOM B LOCKS WITH BOREHOLE
|1
|RSUBEB/2017/
ECCDE/RC/2/1
|10-Classroom Blocks at Special School, for Handicapped KAA, KHANA
|KHANA
|12 WEEKS
|PACKAGE 3
|RECONSTRUCTION OF 9 AND 12 CLASSROOM BLOCKS
|1
|RSUBEB/2017/
E CCDE/RC/3/1
|4- Classroom Blocks at Special School for Handicapped Creek Road, PHALGA
|PHALGA
|12 WEEKS
|CIVIL INFRASTRUCTURE (PRIMARY) 2017 FGN/UBE INTERVENTION PROJECTS
|PACKAGE 1:
|COMPLETION OF 14 CLASSROOM BLOCKS WITH TOILET AND BOREHOLE
|LOT NO
|CONTRACT ID. NO.
|SCHOOL DESCRIPTION/LOCATION
|LOCATION
|DURATION
|1
|RSUBEB/2017/PRIMARY/
RC/l/l
|14-Classroom Blocks at C.P.S. OGHORO, AB UA/O DUAL
|ABUA/ODUAL
|
12 WEEKS
|2
|RSUBEB/2017/PRIMARY/
RC/1/2
|14-Classroom Blocks at CPS KWAWA, KHANA
|KHANA
|PACKAGE 2
|COMPLETION OF 10 CLASSROOM STOREY BUILDING BLOCKS WITH TOILETS AND
BOREHOLE
|1
|RSUBEB/2017/PRIM/RC/2/1
|10-Classroom Blocks at S.S.ELE-OGU, OGU/BOLO
|OGU/ BOLO
|12WEEKS
|PACKAGE 3:
|RECONSTRUCTION OF 9 CLASSROOM BLOCKS WITH TOILETS AND BOREHOLE
|1
|RSUBEB/2017/PRIM/RC/3/1
|9-Classroom blocks at GOVERNMENT PRIMARY SCHOOL II, B-DERE, GOKANA
|GOKANA
|
12WEEKS
|2
|RSUBEB/2017/PRIM/RC/3/2
|9-Classroom Blocks at CP.S. NKPOLU-RUM UIGBO
|OBIO/AKPOR
|PACKAGE 4:
|RECONSTRUCTION OF 8 CLASSROOM BLOCKS WITH TOILETS AND BOREHOLE
|1
|RSUBEB/2017/PRIM/RC/4/1
|8 Classroom Blocks at COMMUNITY PRIMARY SCHOOL 1, BAN-OGO 1, TAIs
|TAI
|
12 WEEKS
|2
|RSUBEB/2017/
PRIM/RC/4/2
|8-Classroom Blocks at CP.S. EGBELU-NDASHI, ETCHE
|ETCHE
|3
|RSUBEB/2017/PRIM/RC/4/3
|8-Classroom Blocks at UPEM.P.S.BUNDU-AMA, PH
|PORT
H ARCOURT
|4
|RSUBEB/2017/PRIM/RC/4/4
|8 -Classroom Blocks at C.P.S. II W IIYAA KARA, KHANA
|KHANA
|5
|RSUBEB/2017/PRIM/RC/4/5
|8 -Classroom Blocks at C.P.S. HALLIDAY, BONNY
|BONNY
|6
|RSUBEB/2017/PRIM/RC/4/6
|8- Classroom Blocks at STATE PRIMARY SCHOOL III ENEKA
|OBIO/ AKPOR
|PACKAGE 5
|RECONSTRUCTION OF 7 CLASSROOM BLOCKS WITH TOILETS AND BOREHOLE
|1
|RSUBEB/2017/PRIM/RC/5/1
|7- Classroom Blocks at ST. PAUL’S STATE SCHOOL, IBULUYA-DIKIBO, OKIRIKA
|OKIRIKA
|12 WEEKS
|2
|RSUBEB/2017/PRIM/RC/5/2
|7- Classroom Blocks at STATE
SCHOOL IV EGBEDA, EMOHUA
|EMOHUA
|PACKAGE 6:
|CONSTRUCTION OF 7 CLASSROOM BLOCK WITH TOILETS AND BOREHOLE
|1
|RSUBEB/
2017/PRIM/NC/6/1
|7- Classroom Blocks at MODEL PRIMARY SCHOOL II, AZUABIE, OKIRIKA
|OKIRIKA
|12 WEEKS
|PACKAGE 7:
|RECONSTRUCTION OF 6 CLASSROOM BLOCKS WITH TOILETS AND BOREHOLE
|1
|RSUBEB/2017/
PRIM/RC/7/1
|6- Classroom Blocks at S.S. II MGBUOSIM IN 1 IBAA,
EMOHUA
|EMOHUA
|
12 WEEKS
|2
|RSUBEB/2017/
PRIM/RC/7/2
|6- Class room Blocks at S.P.S. RUMUJI, EMOHUA
|EMOHUA
|3
|RSUBEB/2017/
PRIM/RC/7/3
|6 – Classroom Blocks at S.S. II
OMUDIOGA, EMOHUA
|EMOHUA
|4
|RSUBEB/2017/
PRIM/RC/7/4
|6- Classroom Blocks at C.P.S.USOKUN, DEGEMA
|DEGEMA
|5
|RSUBEB/2017/
PRIM/RC/7/5
|6- Classroom Blocks at C.P.S. IZOR SOGHO, KHANA
|KHANA
|6
|RSUBEB/20 17/
PRIM/RC/7/6
|6-Classroom Blocks at P.S.I SIME TAI
|TAI
|7
|RSUBEB/2017/
PRIM/RC/7/7
|6- Classroom Blocks at S.S. II OBIBI UMUOGBA, OMUMA
|OMUMA
|8
|RSUBEB/2017/PRIM/RC/7/8
|6- Classroom Blocks at S.S. II ULAKWO, ETCHE
|ETCHE
|9
|RSUBEB/2017/
PRIM/RC/7/9
|6- Classroom Blocks at C.P.S. AKUKABI, ETCHE
|ETCHE
|10
|RSUBEB/2017/
PRIM/RC/7/10
|6-Classroom Blocks at C.P.S.
OMUOKOM ETCHE
|ETCHE
|11
|RSUBEB/2017/
PRIM/RC/7/11
|6- Classroom Blocks at C.P.S. II DEEYOR, GOKANA
|GOKANA
|12
|RSUBEB/2017/
PRIM/RC/7/12
|6-Classroom Blocks a t C.P.S. NKORO, OPOBO/NKORO
|OPOBO/
NKORO
|13
|RSUBEB/2017/
PRIM/RC/7/13
|6- Classroom Blocks at U.P.E. FOUCHEE, DEGEMA
|DEGEMA
|14
|RSUBEB/2017/
PRIM/RC/7/14
|6- Classroom Blocks at C.P.S. LIGHT
HOUSE, BONNY
|BONNY
|15
|RSUBEB/2017/
PRIM/RC/7/15
|6- Classroom Blocks at. C.P.S. ASARA MA-IJA TOWN, ANDONI
|ANDONI
|16
|RSUBEB/2017/
PRIM/RC/7/16
|6- Classroom Blocks at C.P.S. CHUKWU-AMA, OGU/BOLO
|OGU/BOLO
|PACKAGE 8:
|RECONSTRUCTION OF 4 CLASSROOM BLOCKS WITH TOILETS AND BOREHOLE
|1
|RSUBEB/2017/
PRIM/RC/8/1
|4- Classroom Blocks at ST. PAUL’S STATE SCHOOL II DIOBU, PH
|PORT HARCOURT
|12 WEEKS
|2
|RSUBEB/2017/
PRIM/RC/8/2
|4- Classroom Blocks at C.P.S. IZUOMA ASA, OYIGBO
|OYIGBO
|PACKAGE 9:
|CONSTRUCTION OF BLOCK WORK FENCING WITH SECURITY GATE HOUSE, EXTERNAL INTERLOCKING TILES AND LANDSCAPING
|1
|RSUBEB/2017/
PRIM/FC/9/1
|Construction of Block work Fencing with Security Gate House, External Interlocking Tiles and Landscaping at S.S. OBONOMA, AKUKU-TORU
|AKUKU-TORU
|12Weeks
|2
|RSUBEB/2017/
PRIM/FC/9/2
|Construction of Block work Fencing with Security Gate House, External lnterlocking Tiles and Landscaping at C.P.S. IKPO-AMA, OGU/BOLO
|OGU/BOLO
|12 WEEKS
Physical Infrastructure: Fabrication and Supply of ECCDE Schools Furniture
(Except otherwise Described all wrought iron furniture worked shall be of Mahogany/Cedar/Pine Wood
|PACKAGE 1
|DESCRIPTION OF
ITEMS
|DELIVERY LOCATIONS & LGA
|QTY
|DURATION
|
LOT 1
RSUBEB/2017/ECCDE/FS/1/1
|1. Pre-Primary Table
|1. C.P.S OKOCHIRI, IKRIKA LGA
|192
|
12 WEEKS
|2. Pre-Primary Chair
|500
|3. Teacher’s Tables
|2. MPS BAKANA, DEGEMA LGA
|48
|4. Teacher’s wooden Arm Chair
|48
|5. Executive L-Shaped Desk
|
3. SPS III ENELA, OBIO/AKPOR LGA
|5
|6. Executive Metal Padded Arm Chair
|5
|Writing of “UBEC/RSUBEB/2017/FS/FILE NO” Insignia on all items
Goods: Procurement and Supply of ECCDE & Primary Schools play facilities
|PACKAGE 1
|DESCRIPTION OF
ITEMS
|DELIVERY LOCATIONS & LGA
|QTY
|DURATION
|
LOT 1
RSUBEB/2017/ECCDE/PF/1/1
|1. 3 seater SWING
|34 SELECTED SCHOOLS
|34
|
8 WEEKS
|2. 6-seater MERRY GO ROUND
|34
|Four-in-one SLIDE
|34
|4 3 seater JIG-SAW
|34
|WOODEN CASTLE Complete
|34
|Writing of “UBEC/RSUBEB/2017/FS/FILE NO” Insignia on all items
PHYSICAL INFRASTRUCTURE: FABRICATION AND SUPPLY OF PRIMARY SCHOOLS FURNITURE (EXCEPT OTHERWISE DESCRIBED ALL WROUGHT IRON FURNITURE WORKS SHALL BE OF MAHOGANY/CEDAR/PINE WOOD
|PACKAGE 2
|DESCRIPTION OF
ITEMS
|DELIVERY LOCATIONS & LGA
|QTY
|DURATION
|
LOT 1
RSUBEB/2017/PRIM/FS/2/1
|1. 2 Seater Pupils Desk
|1. C.P.S OGHORO, ABUA/O DUAL LGA
|690
|12 WEEKS
|2. Teacher’s Tables
|50
|3. Teacher’s Wooden Arm Chair
|2. C.P.S ASARAMA UA.ANDONI LGA
|50
|4. Visitor’s Wooden Armless Table
|3. STATE SCHOOL ELE-OGU, OGU/BOLO
|50
|5. Executive L-Shaped Desk
|6
|6. Executive Metal Padded Arm Chair
|4. UPE FOUCHEE, DEGE MALGA
|6
|7. Visitor’s High Wooden Chair
|5. STATE SCH, OMU DIOGA, EMOHUA LGA
|6
|8. 4-Drawer Metal Filling Cabinet
|6. S.P.S III ENEKA, OBIO/AKPOR LGA
|6
|9. 4-Layers Book Shelves (1.8m x 1.8m)
|6
|10. Table Top Refrigerator
|6
|11. Magnetic Marker Board (8ft x 4ft)
|50
|Writing of “UBEC/RSUBEB/2017/FS/FILE NO” Insignia on all items
|PACKAGE 2
|DESCRIPTION OF
ITEMS
|DELIVERY LOCATIONS & LGA
|QTY
|DURATION
|
LOT 2
RSUBEB/2017/ECCDE/PF/2/2
|1. 2 Seater Pupils Desk
|
1. C.P.S KWAWA, KHANA LGA
|690
|
12 WEEKS
|2. Teacher’s Tables
|46
|3. Teacher’s Wooden Arm Chair
|
2. ST. PAUL’s IBULUYA/DIKIBO, OKRIKA LGA
|46
|4. Visitor’s Wooden Armless Table
|46
|5. Executive L-Shaped Desk
|
3. C.P.S. CHUKWU-AMA, OGU/BOLO
|7
|6. Executive Metal Padded Arm Chair
|7
|7. Visitor’s High Wooden Chair
|4. C.P.S USOKUN, DEGEMA LGA
|7
|8. 4-Drawer Metal Filling Cabinet
|
5. S.P.S RUMUJI, EMOHUA LGA
|7
|9. 4-Layers Book Shelves (1.8m x 1.8m)
|7
|10. Table Top Refrigerator
|6. ST. PAUL’S S.S II IDIOBU, PHA LGA
|7
|11. Magnetic Marker Board (8ft x 4ft)
|7. C.P.S IZUOMA ASA, OYIGBO LGA
|46
|Writing of “UBEC/RSUBEB/2017/FS/FILE NO” Insignia on all items
|PACKAGE 2
|DESCRIPTION OF
ITEMS
|DELIVERY LOCATIONS & LGA
|QTY
|DURATION
|LOT 3
RSUBEB/2017/PRIM/FS/2/3
|1. 2 Seater Pupils Desk
|1. G.P.S II B-DERE, GOKANA LGA
2. C.P.S EGBELU- NDASHI, ETCHE LGA
3. C.P.S OMUOKOM, ETCHE, LGA
4. C.P.S 1 ZOR-SOGHO, KHANA LGA
5. C.P.S AKUKABI, ETCHE LGA
6. STATE SCHOOL ULAKWO II, ETCHE LGA
7.
|705
|2. Teacher’s Tables
|49
|3. Teacher’s Wooden Arm Chair
|49
|4. Visitor’s Wooden Armless Table
|49
|5. Executive L-Shaped Desk
|7
|6. Executive Metal Padded Arm Chair
|7
|7. Visitor’s High Wooden Chair
|7
|8. 4-Drawer Metal Filling Cabinet
|7
|9. 4-Layers Book Shelves (1.8m x 1.8m)
|7
|10. Table Top Refrigerator
|7
|12 WEEKS
|11. Magnetic Marker Board (8ft x 4ft)
|49
|Writing of “UBEC/RSUBEB/2017/FS/FILE NO” Insignia on all items
|PACKAGE 2
|DESCRIPTION OF
ITEMS
|DELIVERY LOCATIONS & LGA
|QTY
|DURATION
|LOT 3
RSUBEB/2017/PRIM/FS/2/4
|1. 2 Seater Pupils Desk
|1. C.P.S NKPOLU-RUMUIGBO,OBA LGA
2. PRIMARY SCHOOL, IBAN-OGOI, TAI, LGA
3. C.P.S LIGHT HOUSE, BONNY LGA
4. S.S IV EGBEDA, EMOHU LGA
5. M.P.S 11 AZUABIE, OKRIKA LGA
6. C.P.S II DEEYOR, GOKANA LGA
|750
|
12 WEEKS
|2. Teacher’s Tables
|41
|3. Teacher’s Wooden Arm Chair
|41
|4. Visitor’s Wooden Armless Table
|41
|5. Executive L-Shaped Desk
|6
|6. Executive Metal Padded Arm Chair
|6
|7. Visitor’s High Wooden Chair
|6
|8. 4-Drawer Metal Filling Cabinet
|6
|9. 4-Layers Book Shelves (1.8m x 1.8m)
|6
|10. Table Top Refrigerator
|6
|11. Magnetic Marker Board (8ft x 4ft)
|41
|Writing of “UBEC/RSUBEB/2017/FS/FILE NO” Insignia on all items
|Package 2
|Description of Items
|Delivery Locations & LGA
|QTY
|Duration
|Lot 5
RSUBEB/2017/PRIM/FS/2/5
|1. (1) 2-Seater Pupils Desk
|
1. C.P.S HALLIDAY, BONNY LGA
2. S.S. II MGBUOSHIMINI IBAA, EMOHUA LGA
3. S.S. II OBIBI UMUOGBA, OMUMA LGA
4. UPE M PS BUNDU AMA, PHALGA
5. C.P.S. NKORO,OPOBO/NKORO LGA
6. C.P.S. II WIIYAA KARA, KHANA LGA
|630
|12 WEEKS
|2. (2) Teachers’ Tables
|42
|3. (3) Teachers’ Wooden Arm Chair
|42
|4. (4) Visitors’ Wooden Armless Table
|42
|5. (5) Executive L-Shaped Desk
|6
|6. (6) Executive Metal Padded Arm Chair
|6
|7. (7) Visitors’ High Wooden Chair
|6
|8. (8) 4-Drawer Metal Filling Cabinet
|6
|9. (9) 4-layers Book Shelves (1.8m x 1.8m)
|6
|10. 10. Table Top Refrigerator
|6
|11. 11. Magnetic Marker Board (8ft x 4ft)
|42
|Writing of UBEC/RSUBEB/2017/FS/FILE NO.” Insignia on all items
|Package 2
|Description of Items
|Delivery Locations & LGA
|QTY
|Duration
|Lot 6
RSUBEB/2017/PRIM/FS/2/6
|1. 2-Seater Pupils Desk
|(1) PRIMARY SCHOOL SIM E, TAI LGA
(2) ST .PAUL’S S.S. II DIOBU, PHALGA
(3) C.P.S. IZU OMA ASA, OYIGBO LGA
(4) C.P.S. II WIIYAAKARA, KHANA LGA
(5) PRIMARY SCH. 1 BAN-OGOI,TAI LGA
(6) C.P.S. II DEEYOR, GOKANA LGA
|500
|12 WEEKS
|2. Teachers’ Tables
|34
|3. Teachers’ Wooden Arm Chair
|34
|4. Visitors’ Wooden Armless Table
|34
|5. Executive L-Shaped Desk
|6
|6. Executive Metal Padded Arm Chair
|6
|7. Visitors’ High Wooden Chair
|6
|8. 4-Drawer Metal Filling Cabinet
|6
|9. 4-layers Book Shelves) 1.8m x 1.8m)
|6
|10. Table Top Refrigerator
|6
|11. Magnetic Marker Board (8ft x 4ft)
|34
|Writing of UBEC/RSUBEB/2017/FS/FILE NO.” Insignia on all items
CIVIL INFRASTRUCTURE (JUNIOR SECONDARY SCHOOLS) 2017N FGN/UBE INTERVENTION PROJECTS
|LOT NO.
|PACKAGE 1
|RECONSTRUCTION OF 9 CLASSROOM BLOCKS WITH TOILETS AND BOREHOLE
|LOCATION
|DURATION
|Contract ID. No
|School Description/Location
|1
|RSUBEB/2017/JSS/RC/l/l
|9-Classroom Blocks at C.J.S.S. CHOBA, OBIO/AKPOR
|OBIO/AKPOR
|12 WEEKS
|2
|RSUBEB/2017/JSS/RC/1/2
|9- Classroom Blocks at C.J.S.S. SOGHO, KHANA
|KHANA
|PACKAGE 2:
|RECONSTRUCTION OF 8 CLASSROOM BLOCKS WITH TOILETS AND BOREHOLE
|1
|RSUBEB/2017/JSS/RC/2/1
|8- Classroom Blocks at C.J.S.S. OKURU-AM A, PORT HARCOURT
|PORT HARCOURT
|12 WEEKS
|2
|RSUBEB/2017/JSS/RC/2/2
|8- Classroom Blocks at C.J.S.S. OGBOGBO, OKRIKA
|OKRIKA
|PACKAGE 3:
|RECONSTRUCTION OF 6 CLASSROOM BLOCKS WITH TOILETS AND BOREHOLE
|1
|RSUBEB/2017/JSS/RC/3/1
|6- Classroom Blocks at C.B.S.S. ELELENWO, OBIO/AKPOR
|OBIO/AKPOR
|12 WEEKS
|2
|RSUBEB/2017/JSS/RC/3/2
|6- Classroom Blocks at C.J.S.S. OMUDIOG A, EMOHUA
|EMOHUA
|3
|RSU BEB/2 017/JS S/RC/3/3
|6- Classroom Blocks at C.J.S.S. RUMUOLUM ENI, OBIO/AKPOR
|OBIO/AKPOR
|4
|RSUBEB/2017/JSS/RC/3/4
|6- Classroom Blocks at C.J.S.S. ISIODU, EMOHUA
|EMOHUA
|5
|RSUBEB/2017/JSS/RC/3/5
|6-Classroom Blocks at C.J.S.S. EGWI, ETCHE
|ETCHE
|6
|RSU BEB/2017/JS S/RC/3/6
|6- Classroom Blocks at CJ.S.S. UEGWERE- BOUE KHANA
|KHANA
|7
|RSUBEB/2017/JSS/RC/3/7
|6- Classroom Blocks at C.S.S. OBITE, ETCHE
|ETCHE
|8
|RSU BEB/2 017/JSS/RC/3/8
|6- Classroom Blocks at N.H.S. RUM UORO, EMO HU A
|EMOHUA
|9
|RSUBEB/2017/JSS/RC/3/9
|6- Classroom Blocks at G. J.S.S. O G BO, A HO AD A EAST
|AHOADA EAST
|10
|RSUBEB/2 017/JSS/RC/3/ 10
|6- Classroom Blocks at C.J.S.S. KOM-KOM, OYIGBO
|OYIGBO
|11
|RSUBEB/2 017/JSS/RC/3/ 11
|6- Classroom Blocks at C.J.S.S. EBOGORO, ONELGA
|OGB A/EG BEM A/ND ONI
|12
|RSUBEB/2017/JSS/RC/3/12
|6- Classroom Blocks at OBUAM A SEC. SCH, D EG EM A
|DEGEMA
|13
|RSU BEB/2 017/JSS/RC/3/13
|6-Classroom Blocks at C.J.S.S. GWARA, KHANA
|KHANA
|14
|RSUBEB/2017/JSS/RC/3/14
|6- Classroom Blocks at C.J.S.S. IG W U RUTA-ALI, IKWERRE
|IKWERRE
|15
|RSUBEB/2 017/JSS/RC/3/15
|6- Classroom Blocks at C.J.S.S. QUEEN’S TOWN, OPOBO/NKORO
|OPOBO/NKORO
|16
|RSUBEB/2 017/JSS/RC/3/ 16
|6- Classroom Blocks at C.J.S .S. ELEM -SANG A MA, AKUKU-TO RU
|AKUKU-TORU
|PACKAGE 4
|RECONSTRUCTION OF 4 CLASSROOM BLOCKS WITH TOILETS AND BOREHOLE
|LOT NO.
|Contract ID. No
|School Description/Location
|LOCATION
|DURATION
|1
|RSUBEB/2017/JSS/RC/4/1
|4- Classroom Blocks at G.J.S.S.O MERELU, IKW ERRE
|IKWERRE
|12 WEEKS
|PACKAGE 5:
|CONSTRUCTION OF 4 CLASSROOM BLOCKS WITH TOILETS AND BOREHOLE
|1
|RSUBEB/2017/JSS/NC/5/1
|4- Classroom Blocks at C.J.S.S. RUKPOKWU, OBIO/AKPOR
|OBIO/AKPOR
|12 WEEKS
|PACKAGE 6:
|CONSTRUCTION OF BLOCK WORK FENCING WITH SECURITY GATE HOUSE, EXTERNAL INTERLOCKING TILES AND LANDSCAPING
|1
|RSUBEB/2017/JSS/RC/6/1
|Construction of Block work Fencing with Security Gate House, External Interlocking Tiles and Landscaping at G.S.S. EN EKA, OBIO/AKPOR
|OBIO/AKPOR
|12 WEEKS
|2
|RSUBEB/2017/JSS/RC/6/2
|Construction of Block work Fencing with Security Gate House, External Interlocking Tiles and Landscaping at C.J.S.S. EGBEDA, EMOHUA
|EMOHUA
|12 WEEKS
|3
|RSUBEB/2017/JSS/RC/6/3
|Construction of Block work Fencing with Security Gate House, External Interlocking Tiles and Landscaping at C.J.S.S. OGBOGORO, OBIO/AKPOR
|OBIO/AKPOR
|12 WEEKS
PHYSICAL INFRASTRUCTURE: FABRICATION AND SUPPLY OF JUNIOR SECONDARY SCHOOLS (J.S.S.) FURNITURE (EXCEPT OTHERWISE DESCRIBED ALL WROUGHT IRON FURNITURE WORKS SHALL BE OF MAHOGANY/ CEDAR/PINE WOOD
|Package 1
|Description of Items
|Delivery Locations & LGA
|QTY
|Duration
|LOT1
RSU BEB/2017/JSS/FS/l/l
|1. 2-Seater Pupils Desk
|
1. C.J.S.S CHOBA, OBIO/AKPOR LGA
2. C.J.S.S SOGHO, KHANA LGA
3. C.J.S.S UEGWERE-BOUE, KHANA LGA
4. C.J.S.S OMUDIOGA, EMOHUA
5. C.J.S.S ISIO DU, EMOHUA LGA
|710
|12 WEEKS
|2. Teachers’ Tables
|36
|3. Teachers’ Wooden Arm Chair
|36
|4. Visitors’ Wooden Armless Table
|36
|5. Executive L-Shaped Desk
|5
|6. Executive Metal Padded Arm Chair
|5
|7. Visitors’ High Wooden Chair
|5
|8. 4-Drawer Metal Filling Cabinet
|5
|9. 4-layers Book Shelves (1.8m x 1.8m)
|5
|10. Table Top Refrigerator
|5
|11. Magnetic Marker Board (8ft x 4ft)
|36
|Writing of UBEC/RSUBEB/2015/FS/FILE No. Insignia on all items
|Package 1
|Description of Items
|Delivery Locations & LGA
|QTY
|Duration
|LOT 2
RSUBEB/2017/JSS/FS/1/2
|1. 2-Seater Pupils Desk
|1. CS.S OKURU-AMA, PHALGA
2. CJ.SS OGBOGBO, OKRIKA LGA
3. CJ.SS OBITE, ETCHE LGA
4. CB.S.S ELELENWO, OBIO/AKPOR LGA
5. CS.S EGWI, ETCHE LGA
|690
|2. Teachers’ Tables
|35
|12WEEKS
|3. Teachers’ Wooden Arm Chair
|35
|4. Visitors’ Wooden Armless Table
|5
|5. Executive L-Shaped Desk
|5
|6. Executive Metal Padded Arm Chair
|5
|7. Visitors’ High Wooden Chair
|5
|8. 4-Drawer Metal Filling Cabinet
|5
|9. 4-layers Book Shelves (1.8m x 1.8m)
|5
|10. Table Top Refrigerator
|5
|11. Magnetic Marker Board (8ft x 4ft)
|34
|Writing of UBEC/RSUBEB/2017/FS/FILE No. Insignia on all items
|Package 1
|Description of Items
|Delivery Locations & LGA
|QTY
|Duration
|LOT 3
RSUBEB/2017/JSS/FS/1/3
|(1) 2-Seater Pupils Desk
|(1) C.JS.S QUEENS TOWN, OPOBO/NKORO LGA
(2) N.H.S RUMUORO, EMOHUA LGA
(3) 3. C.S.S ELEM-SANGAMA, AKUKU-TORU LGA
(4) G.S.S OGBO, AHOADA EAST LGA
(5) CJ.S.S KOM-KOM, OYIGBO LGA
|670
|12WEEKS
|(2) Teachers’ Tables
|32
|(3) Teachers’ Wooden Arm Chair
|32
|(4) Visitors’ Wooden Armless Table
|32
|(5) Executive L-Shaped Desk
|6
|(6) Executive Metal Padded Arm Chair
|6
|(7) Visitors’ High Wooden Chair
|6
|(8) 4-Drawer Metal Filling Cabinet
|6
|(9) 4-layers Book Shelves (1.8m x 1.8m)
|6
|(10) Table Top Refrigerator
|6
|(11) Magnetic Marker Board (8ft x 4ft)
|32
|Writing of UBEC/RSUBEB/2017/FS/FILE No. Insignia on all items
|Package 1
|Description of Items
|Delivery Locations & LGA
|QTY
|Duration
|LOT 4
RSUBEB/2017/JSS/FS/1/4
|(1) 2-Seater Pupils Desk
|(1) CJ.SS IGWURUTALI, IKWERRE LGA
(2) C.J.S.S RUMUOLUMENI, OBIO/AKPO LGA
(3) C.J.S.S EBOGORO, ONELGA
(4) OBUAMA SECONDARY SCHOOL, EMOHUA
(5) C.J.S.S GWARA, KHANA LGA
(6) C.J.SS RUKPOKWU, OBIO/AKPOR LGA
|670
|12WEEKS
|(2) Teachers’ Tables
|35
|(3) Teachers’ Wooden Arm Chair
|35
|(4) Visitors’ Wooden Armless Table
|35
|(5) Executive L-Shaped Desk
|6
|(6) Executive Metal Padded Arm Chair
|6
|(7) Visitors’ High Wooden Chair
|6
|(8) 4-Drawer Metal Filling Cabinet
|6
|(9) 4-layers Book Shelves (1.8m x 1.8m)
|6
|(10) Table Top Refrigerator
|6
|(11) Magnetic Marker Board (8ft x 4ft)
|35
|Writing of UBEC/RSUBEB/2017/FS/FILE No. Insignia on all items
GOODS: PROCUREMENT & SUPPLY OF SPORTS EQUIPMENT AND ACCESSORIES FOR PRIMARY AND JUNIOR SECONDARY SCHOOLS
|Package 1
|Description of Items
|Delivery Locations & LGA
|QTY
|Duration
|LOT 1
RSUBEB/2017/PRIM/SPF/1/1
|(1) Table Tennis Board
|(1) SS II MGBUOSIMINI IBAA, EMOHUA LGA
(2) SPS RUMUJI, EMOHUA LGA
(3) STATE SCHOOL II OMUDIOGA, EMOHUA LGA
(4) CPS EGBELUBU-NDASHI, ETCHE LGA
(5) CPS II BANE, KHANA LGA
(6) CPS I ZOR SORGHO, KHANA LGA
(7) CPS II WIIYAAKARA, KHANA LGA
(8) CPS II DEEYOR, GOKANA LGA
(9) CPS NKORO, OPOBO/ NKORO LGA
(10) PRIMARY SCHOOL I SIME, TAI LGA
(11) PRIMARY SCHOOL I BAN – OGO I, TAI LGA
(12) GPS II B-DERE, GOKANA
(13) CPS EGBELU-NDASHI, ETCHE
(14) ST. PAUL’S SS II DIOBU, PHALGA
(15) UPE MPS BUNDU-AMA, PHALGA
(16) CPS LIGHT HOUSE, BONNY LGA
(17) CPS HALLIDAY, BONNY LGA
|1
|8WEEKS
|(2) Handball Post and Net
|1
|(3) Volleyball Stand and Net
|1
|(4) Football Goal post and Net
|1
|(5) Basket Ball Stand and Net
|1
|(6) Badminton Stand and Net
|1
|(7) Judo Mat & 10 no. Judo Coats
|1
|(8) Teakwando Mat & 10 no. Teakwando Coats
|1
|(9) High Jump Stand & Crossbar
|1
|(10) High Jump Mattress
|Writing of ‘UBEC/RSUBEB/2017/SPF/FILE NO.” Insignia on all items
|Package 1
|Description of Items
|Delivery Locations & LGA
|QTY
|Duration
|LOT 2
RSUBEB/2017/PRIM/SPF/1/2
|(1) Table Tennis Board
|(1) CPS ASARAM A IJA, ANDONI LGA
(2) SS II OBIBI UMUOGBA, OMUMA LGA
(3) CPS OGHORO, ABUA/ODUAL LGA
(4) CPS AKUKABI, ETCHE
(5) CPS KWAWA, KHANA LGA
(6) CPS OMUOKOM OBIBI, ETCHE LGA
(7) CPS CHUKWU-AMA, OGU/BOLO LGA
(8) STATE SCHOOL ELE, OGU/BOLO LGA
(9) ST. PAUL’S SS IBULUYA/DIKIBO, OKRIKA LGA
(10) S.S. DUMO-AMA, OKRIKA LGA
(11) CPS USOKUN, DEGEMA LGA
(12) CPS IZUOMA ASA, OYIGBO LGA
(13) MPS II AZUABIE, OKRIKA LGA
(14) CPS NKPOLU-RUMU IGBO, OBIO/AKPOR LGA
(15) UPE FOUCHEE
(16) NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL RUMUORO-OGBAKIRI, EMOHUA LGA
(17) CJSS OGBOGBO, OKRIKA LGA
|1
|8WEEKS
|(2) Handball Post and Net
|1
|8WEEKS
|(3) Volleyball Stand and Net
|1
|(4) Football Goal post and Net
|1
|(5) Basket Ball Stand and Net
|1
|(6) Badminton Stand and Net
|1
|(7) Judo Mat & 10 no. Judo Coats
|1
|(8) Teakwando Mat& 10 no. Teakwando Coats
|1
|(9) High Jump Stand & Crossbar
|1
|(10) High Jump Mattress
|Writing of ‘UBEC/RSUBEB/2017/SPF/FILE NO.” Insignia on all items
GOODS: PROCUREMENT AND SUPPLY OF SPORTS EQUIPMENT AND ACCESSORIES FOR PRIMARY SCHOOLS
|Package 1
|Description
of
Items
|Delivery
Locations
and Lga
|Qty
|Duration
|Lot 1
RSUBEB/
2017/
AGRIC/l/l
|1. Hoe
|
27 No. Newly Reconstructed Primary Schools: See attached List
|10
|
8 weeks
|2. Shovel
|10
|3. Spade
|10
|4. Hand Trowel
|10
|5. Cutlass
|10
|6. Garden Fork
|10
|7. Hand Fork
|10
|8. Head Pan
|10
|9. Rake
|10
|10. Watering Can
|10
|11. Axe
|10
|12. Shear
|10
|13. Secateurs
|10
|14. Sickle
|10
|15. Pick Axe
|10
|16. Mattock
|10
|17. Harvesting Knife
|6
|18. Chisel
|6
|19. File
|6
|20. Screw Driver
|6
|21. Wheel Barrow
|6
|22. Fertilizer, Suckers, Seed
|10
|Writing of ‘UBEC/RSUBEB/2017/AGRIC/FILE NO.” insignia on all items
Goods: Procurement and Supply of Sports Equipment and Accessories For Junior Secondary Schools
|Package 1
|Description of Items
|Delivery Locations and LGA
|Qty
|Duration
|1. Hoe
|10
|2. Shovel
|10
|3. Spade
|10
|4. Hand Trowel
|10
|
LOT 2
RSUBEB/2017/AGRIC/1/2
|5. Cutlass
|27 No.Newly Re constructed Secondary Schools: See attached List
|10
|
8 weeks
|6. Garden Fork
|10
|7. Hand Fork
|10
|8. Head Pan
|10
|9. Rake
|10
|10. Watering Can
|11. Axe
|10
|12. Shear
|10
|13. secateur
|10
|14. Sickle
|10
|15. Pick Axe
|10
|16. Mattock
|10
|17. Harvester knife
|6
|18. Chisel
|6
|19. File
|6
|20. Screw Driver
|6
|21. Wheel Barrow
|6
|22. Fertilizer, Suckers, Seed
|10
|Writing of ‘ubec/rsubeb/2017/Agric/file no .’’ insignia on all items
GOODS: PROCUREMENT AND SUPPLY OF FURNITURE AND EQUIPMENT FOR VARIOUS E.M.I.S. DESK OFFICES
|Package 1
|Description of items
|Delivery location and Lga
|Qty
|Duration
|
LOT 1
RSUBEB/2017/EM IS /FS/1/1
|1. Hp 2Gb processor 500gb memory core ii duo laptops
|23 lgea office and board head quarters
|48
|
8 weeks
|2. 3-in-1 Hp printer
|48
|3. executive L-shape Table
|48
|4. Executive metal padded arm chair
|48
|5.Executive L-shape Desk
|48
|Writing of ‘ubec/rsubeb/2017/fs/file no. insignia on all items
CATEGORIES OF REGISTRATION
|S/no.
|Registration
|Registration fee(N) (Non Refundable)
|Contract value (N)
|1
|A
|75,000,00
|55 million and above
|2
|B
|50,000,00
|30-55 Million
|3
|C
|25,000,00
|Below 30 Million
ACCOUNT NAME: RIVERS STATE UNIVERSAL BASIC EDUCATION BOARD (RSUBEB) PORTHARCOURT ACCOUNT NO.: 0026326807
BANK NAME: UNITY BANK PLC.
TENDER PRE-QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS
(1) Certificate of Incorporation with Form C02 and C07 for Limited Liability Companies
(2) Company Profile
(3) Evidence of registration as a contractor with RSUBEB PH
(4) Tax Clearance for the last three years. .
(5) Audited Accounts (for Limited Liability Companies) for the last three years
(6) Reference Letter from your Bankers
(7) Value Added Tax (V.A.T) Certificate
(8) Tax Identification Number (T.I.N.) and Business Identification Number (B.I.N.) for both Limited Liability Companies and Enterprises inclusive of Stamp Duties.
(9) Evidence of Verifiable experience on similar Contracts or Supplies executed
Work programme for proposed Tender
GENERAL INFORMATION
Interested Contractors who must have registered Business Names with the Corporate Affairs Commission and are duly registered with RSUBEB PH, may purchase Tender Documents at the office of the Director of Planning, Research and Statistics, RSUBEB, 16A Elechi Beach, Mile One Diobu, Port Harcourt for a non-refundable fee of Thirty Thousand (30,000.00) for all Supplies of Furniture and Equipment and Fifty Thousand (50,000.00) Naira cash for each set of Tender Document for Reconstruction, Renovation, Construction, Completion and Fencing of Classroom respectively. All payment should be made to the account stated above and receipts should be obtained from the Account Department of the Board. Interested Bidders may obtain further information at the same address.
Tenders shall be returned in two sealed envelopes of Pre-qualification Information and Commercial contained in one package to the address above on or before 12 noon on 4th June, 2018. Late tenders will be rejected. Tenders shall be opened in the presence of Bidders who wish to attend at the Board Premises, 16A Elechi Beach, Port Harcourt. Only Commercial Tenders of Pre-qualified bidders shall be considered analysis.
All Tender packages should have contract package no., Lot No. and CONTRACT ID No. clearly set out in BLOCK LETTERS AT THE TOP RIGHT HAND SIDE OF THE TENDER PACKAGE.
Please note that Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board is NOT BOUND to accept the Lowest Tender.
VEN. DR. FYNEFACE N. AKAH JP
EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN
R.S.U.B.E.B.P.H.