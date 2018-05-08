Education & Training | Invitation to Tender for Projects at River State Universal Basic Education Board (RSUBEB)

Overview

RIVER STATE UNIVERSAL BASIC EDUCATION BOARD (RSUBEB)

INVITATION TO TENDER

The Government of Rivers State of Nigeria has received the 2017 FGN/ UBE Intervention Funds from the Federal Government of Nigeria towards the cost of Universal Basic Education Intervention Projects and intends to apply part of the funds to cover eligible payments under the Contract for the Construction and Reconstruction of Early Child Care Development Education (E.C.C.D.E.), Primary & Junior Secondary Schools; Fencing & Landscaping of Schools; Fabrication and Supply of Pupils and Students Desks, Teachers/ Headmasters/Principals Furniture; Procurement and Supply of Sports, Agricultural Equipment and the Procurement and Supply of Office Furniture and Equipment for which this invitation is issued.

The Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board, Port Harcourt now invites sealed Tenders from reputable Contractors/ Suppliers for the above mentioned Projects as in the Schedule below:

2017 Civil Works: Physical Infrastructure for E.C.C.D.E Primary and Junior Secondary Schools

CIVIL INFRASTRUCTURE) E.C.C.D.E.) 2017 FGN/UBE INTERVENTION PROJECTS PACKAGE 1: LANDSCAPING AND EXTERNAL WORKS Lot No CONTRACT ID. NO. SCHOOL DESCRIPTION/ LOCATION LOCATION DURATION 1 RSUBEB/2017/ECCOE/CW/l/l Landscaping and External Works at CP.S. O rom Ineke, PH, UPE MPS Borikiri, PH and S.P.S. III ENEKA, OBA LGA PORT HARCOURT& OBIO/AKPOR 12 WEEKS PACKAGE 2 REHABILITATION OF 10 CLASSROOM B LOCKS WITH BOREHOLE 1 RSUBEB/2017/ ECCDE/RC/2/1 10-Classroom Blocks at Special School, for Handicapped KAA, KHANA KHANA 12 WEEKS PACKAGE 3 RECONSTRUCTION OF 9 AND 12 CLASSROOM BLOCKS 1 RSUBEB/2017/ E CCDE/RC/3/1 4- Classroom Blocks at Special School for Handicapped Creek Road, PHALGA PHALGA 12 WEEKS CIVIL INFRASTRUCTURE (PRIMARY) 2017 FGN/UBE INTERVENTION PROJECTS PACKAGE 1: COMPLETION OF 14 CLASSROOM BLOCKS WITH TOILET AND BOREHOLE LOT NO CONTRACT ID. NO. SCHOOL DESCRIPTION/LOCATION LOCATION DURATION 1 RSUBEB/2017/PRIMARY/ RC/l/l 14-Classroom Blocks at C.P.S. OGHORO, AB UA/O DUAL ABUA/ODUAL 12 WEEKS 2 RSUBEB/2017/PRIMARY/ RC/1/2 14-Classroom Blocks at CPS KWAWA, KHANA KHANA PACKAGE 2 COMPLETION OF 10 CLASSROOM STOREY BUILDING BLOCKS WITH TOILETS AND BOREHOLE 1 RSUBEB/2017/PRIM/RC/2/1 10-Classroom Blocks at S.S.ELE-OGU, OGU/BOLO OGU/ BOLO 12WEEKS PACKAGE 3: RECONSTRUCTION OF 9 CLASSROOM BLOCKS WITH TOILETS AND BOREHOLE 1 RSUBEB/2017/PRIM/RC/3/1 9-Classroom blocks at GOVERNMENT PRIMARY SCHOOL II, B-DERE, GOKANA GOKANA 12WEEKS 2 RSUBEB/2017/PRIM/RC/3/2 9-Classroom Blocks at CP.S. NKPOLU-RUM UIGBO OBIO/AKPOR PACKAGE 4: RECONSTRUCTION OF 8 CLASSROOM BLOCKS WITH TOILETS AND BOREHOLE 1 RSUBEB/2017/PRIM/RC/4/1 8 Classroom Blocks at COMMUNITY PRIMARY SCHOOL 1, BAN-OGO 1, TAIs TAI 12 WEEKS 2 RSUBEB/2017/ PRIM/RC/4/2 8-Classroom Blocks at CP.S. EGBELU-NDASHI, ETCHE ETCHE 3 RSUBEB/2017/PRIM/RC/4/3 8-Classroom Blocks at UPEM.P.S.BUNDU-AMA, PH PORT H ARCOURT 4 RSUBEB/2017/PRIM/RC/4/4 8 -Classroom Blocks at C.P.S. II W IIYAA KARA, KHANA KHANA 5 RSUBEB/2017/PRIM/RC/4/5 8 -Classroom Blocks at C.P.S. HALLIDAY, BONNY BONNY 6 RSUBEB/2017/PRIM/RC/4/6 8- Classroom Blocks at STATE PRIMARY SCHOOL III ENEKA OBIO/ AKPOR PACKAGE 5 RECONSTRUCTION OF 7 CLASSROOM BLOCKS WITH TOILETS AND BOREHOLE 1 RSUBEB/2017/PRIM/RC/5/1 7- Classroom Blocks at ST. PAUL’S STATE SCHOOL, IBULUYA-DIKIBO, OKIRIKA OKIRIKA 12 WEEKS 2 RSUBEB/2017/PRIM/RC/5/2 7- Classroom Blocks at STATE SCHOOL IV EGBEDA, EMOHUA EMOHUA PACKAGE 6: CONSTRUCTION OF 7 CLASSROOM BLOCK WITH TOILETS AND BOREHOLE 1 RSUBEB/ 2017/PRIM/NC/6/1 7- Classroom Blocks at MODEL PRIMARY SCHOOL II, AZUABIE, OKIRIKA OKIRIKA 12 WEEKS PACKAGE 7: RECONSTRUCTION OF 6 CLASSROOM BLOCKS WITH TOILETS AND BOREHOLE 1 RSUBEB/2017/ PRIM/RC/7/1 6- Classroom Blocks at S.S. II MGBUOSIM IN 1 IBAA, EMOHUA EMOHUA 12 WEEKS 2 RSUBEB/2017/ PRIM/RC/7/2 6- Class room Blocks at S.P.S. RUMUJI, EMOHUA EMOHUA 3 RSUBEB/2017/ PRIM/RC/7/3 6 – Classroom Blocks at S.S. II OMUDIOGA, EMOHUA EMOHUA 4 RSUBEB/2017/ PRIM/RC/7/4 6- Classroom Blocks at C.P.S.USOKUN, DEGEMA DEGEMA 5 RSUBEB/2017/ PRIM/RC/7/5 6- Classroom Blocks at C.P.S. IZOR SOGHO, KHANA KHANA 6 RSUBEB/20 17/ PRIM/RC/7/6 6-Classroom Blocks at P.S.I SIME TAI TAI 7 RSUBEB/2017/ PRIM/RC/7/7 6- Classroom Blocks at S.S. II OBIBI UMUOGBA, OMUMA OMUMA 8 RSUBEB/2017/PRIM/RC/7/8 6- Classroom Blocks at S.S. II ULAKWO, ETCHE ETCHE 9 RSUBEB/2017/ PRIM/RC/7/9 6- Classroom Blocks at C.P.S. AKUKABI, ETCHE ETCHE 10 RSUBEB/2017/ PRIM/RC/7/10 6-Classroom Blocks at C.P.S. OMUOKOM ETCHE ETCHE 11 RSUBEB/2017/ PRIM/RC/7/11 6- Classroom Blocks at C.P.S. II DEEYOR, GOKANA GOKANA 12 RSUBEB/2017/ PRIM/RC/7/12 6-Classroom Blocks a t C.P.S. NKORO, OPOBO/NKORO OPOBO/ NKORO 13 RSUBEB/2017/ PRIM/RC/7/13 6- Classroom Blocks at U.P.E. FOUCHEE, DEGEMA DEGEMA 14 RSUBEB/2017/ PRIM/RC/7/14 6- Classroom Blocks at C.P.S. LIGHT HOUSE, BONNY BONNY 15 RSUBEB/2017/ PRIM/RC/7/15 6- Classroom Blocks at. C.P.S. ASARA MA-IJA TOWN, ANDONI ANDONI 16 RSUBEB/2017/ PRIM/RC/7/16 6- Classroom Blocks at C.P.S. CHUKWU-AMA, OGU/BOLO OGU/BOLO PACKAGE 8: RECONSTRUCTION OF 4 CLASSROOM BLOCKS WITH TOILETS AND BOREHOLE 1 RSUBEB/2017/ PRIM/RC/8/1 4- Classroom Blocks at ST. PAUL’S STATE SCHOOL II DIOBU, PH PORT HARCOURT 12 WEEKS 2 RSUBEB/2017/ PRIM/RC/8/2 4- Classroom Blocks at C.P.S. IZUOMA ASA, OYIGBO OYIGBO PACKAGE 9: CONSTRUCTION OF BLOCK WORK FENCING WITH SECURITY GATE HOUSE, EXTERNAL INTERLOCKING TILES AND LANDSCAPING 1 RSUBEB/2017/ PRIM/FC/9/1 Construction of Block work Fencing with Security Gate House, External Interlocking Tiles and Landscaping at S.S. OBONOMA, AKUKU-TORU AKUKU-TORU 12Weeks 2 RSUBEB/2017/ PRIM/FC/9/2 Construction of Block work Fencing with Security Gate House, External lnterlocking Tiles and Landscaping at C.P.S. IKPO-AMA, OGU/BOLO OGU/BOLO 12 WEEKS

Physical Infrastructure: Fabrication and Supply of ECCDE Schools Furniture

(Except otherwise Described all wrought iron furniture worked shall be of Mahogany/Cedar/Pine Wood

PACKAGE 1 DESCRIPTION OF ITEMS DELIVERY LOCATIONS & LGA QTY DURATION LOT 1 RSUBEB/2017/ECCDE/FS/1/1 1. Pre-Primary Table 1. C.P.S OKOCHIRI, IKRIKA LGA 192 12 WEEKS 2. Pre-Primary Chair 500 3. Teacher’s Tables 2. MPS BAKANA, DEGEMA LGA 48 4. Teacher’s wooden Arm Chair 48 5. Executive L-Shaped Desk 3. SPS III ENELA, OBIO/AKPOR LGA 5 6. Executive Metal Padded Arm Chair 5 Writing of “UBEC/RSUBEB/2017/FS/FILE NO” Insignia on all items

Goods: Procurement and Supply of ECCDE & Primary Schools play facilities

PACKAGE 1 DESCRIPTION OF ITEMS DELIVERY LOCATIONS & LGA QTY DURATION LOT 1 RSUBEB/2017/ECCDE/PF/1/1 1. 3 seater SWING 34 SELECTED SCHOOLS 34 8 WEEKS 2. 6-seater MERRY GO ROUND 34 Four-in-one SLIDE 34 4 3 seater JIG-SAW 34 WOODEN CASTLE Complete 34 Writing of “UBEC/RSUBEB/2017/FS/FILE NO” Insignia on all items

PHYSICAL INFRASTRUCTURE: FABRICATION AND SUPPLY OF PRIMARY SCHOOLS FURNITURE (EXCEPT OTHERWISE DESCRIBED ALL WROUGHT IRON FURNITURE WORKS SHALL BE OF MAHOGANY/CEDAR/PINE WOOD

PACKAGE 2 DESCRIPTION OF ITEMS DELIVERY LOCATIONS & LGA QTY DURATION LOT 1 RSUBEB/2017/PRIM/FS/2/1 1. 2 Seater Pupils Desk 1. C.P.S OGHORO, ABUA/O DUAL LGA 690 12 WEEKS 2. Teacher’s Tables 50 3. Teacher’s Wooden Arm Chair 2. C.P.S ASARAMA UA.ANDONI LGA 50 4. Visitor’s Wooden Armless Table 3. STATE SCHOOL ELE-OGU, OGU/BOLO 50 5. Executive L-Shaped Desk 6 6. Executive Metal Padded Arm Chair 4. UPE FOUCHEE, DEGE MALGA 6 7. Visitor’s High Wooden Chair 5. STATE SCH, OMU DIOGA, EMOHUA LGA 6 8. 4-Drawer Metal Filling Cabinet 6. S.P.S III ENEKA, OBIO/AKPOR LGA 6 9. 4-Layers Book Shelves (1.8m x 1.8m) 6 10. Table Top Refrigerator 6 11. Magnetic Marker Board (8ft x 4ft) 50 Writing of “UBEC/RSUBEB/2017/FS/FILE NO” Insignia on all items

PACKAGE 2 DESCRIPTION OF ITEMS DELIVERY LOCATIONS & LGA QTY DURATION LOT 2 RSUBEB/2017/ECCDE/PF/2/2 1. 2 Seater Pupils Desk 1. C.P.S KWAWA, KHANA LGA 690 12 WEEKS 2. Teacher’s Tables 46 3. Teacher’s Wooden Arm Chair 2. ST. PAUL’s IBULUYA/DIKIBO, OKRIKA LGA 46 4. Visitor’s Wooden Armless Table 46 5. Executive L-Shaped Desk 3. C.P.S. CHUKWU-AMA, OGU/BOLO 7 6. Executive Metal Padded Arm Chair 7 7. Visitor’s High Wooden Chair 4. C.P.S USOKUN, DEGEMA LGA 7 8. 4-Drawer Metal Filling Cabinet 5. S.P.S RUMUJI, EMOHUA LGA 7 9. 4-Layers Book Shelves (1.8m x 1.8m) 7 10. Table Top Refrigerator 6. ST. PAUL’S S.S II IDIOBU, PHA LGA 7 11. Magnetic Marker Board (8ft x 4ft) 7. C.P.S IZUOMA ASA, OYIGBO LGA 46 Writing of “UBEC/RSUBEB/2017/FS/FILE NO” Insignia on all items

PACKAGE 2 DESCRIPTION OF ITEMS DELIVERY LOCATIONS & LGA QTY DURATION LOT 3 RSUBEB/2017/PRIM/FS/2/3 1. 2 Seater Pupils Desk 1. G.P.S II B-DERE, GOKANA LGA 2. C.P.S EGBELU- NDASHI, ETCHE LGA 3. C.P.S OMUOKOM, ETCHE, LGA 4. C.P.S 1 ZOR-SOGHO, KHANA LGA 5. C.P.S AKUKABI, ETCHE LGA 6. STATE SCHOOL ULAKWO II, ETCHE LGA 7. 705 2. Teacher’s Tables 49 3. Teacher’s Wooden Arm Chair 49 4. Visitor’s Wooden Armless Table 49 5. Executive L-Shaped Desk 7 6. Executive Metal Padded Arm Chair 7 7. Visitor’s High Wooden Chair 7 8. 4-Drawer Metal Filling Cabinet 7 9. 4-Layers Book Shelves (1.8m x 1.8m) 7 10. Table Top Refrigerator 7 12 WEEKS 11. Magnetic Marker Board (8ft x 4ft) 49 Writing of “UBEC/RSUBEB/2017/FS/FILE NO” Insignia on all items

PACKAGE 2 DESCRIPTION OF ITEMS DELIVERY LOCATIONS & LGA QTY DURATION LOT 3 RSUBEB/2017/PRIM/FS/2/4 1. 2 Seater Pupils Desk 1. C.P.S NKPOLU-RUMUIGBO,OBA LGA 2. PRIMARY SCHOOL, IBAN-OGOI, TAI, LGA 3. C.P.S LIGHT HOUSE, BONNY LGA 4. S.S IV EGBEDA, EMOHU LGA 5. M.P.S 11 AZUABIE, OKRIKA LGA 6. C.P.S II DEEYOR, GOKANA LGA 750 12 WEEKS 2. Teacher’s Tables 41 3. Teacher’s Wooden Arm Chair 41 4. Visitor’s Wooden Armless Table 41 5. Executive L-Shaped Desk 6 6. Executive Metal Padded Arm Chair 6 7. Visitor’s High Wooden Chair 6 8. 4-Drawer Metal Filling Cabinet 6 9. 4-Layers Book Shelves (1.8m x 1.8m) 6 10. Table Top Refrigerator 6 11. Magnetic Marker Board (8ft x 4ft) 41 Writing of “UBEC/RSUBEB/2017/FS/FILE NO” Insignia on all items

Package 2 Description of Items Delivery Locations & LGA QTY Duration Lot 5 RSUBEB/2017/PRIM/FS/2/5 1. (1) 2-Seater Pupils Desk 1. C.P.S HALLIDAY, BONNY LGA 2. S.S. II MGBUOSHIMINI IBAA, EMOHUA LGA 3. S.S. II OBIBI UMUOGBA, OMUMA LGA 4. UPE M PS BUNDU AMA, PHALGA 5. C.P.S. NKORO,OPOBO/NKORO LGA 6. C.P.S. II WIIYAA KARA, KHANA LGA 630 12 WEEKS 2. (2) Teachers’ Tables 42 3. (3) Teachers’ Wooden Arm Chair 42 4. (4) Visitors’ Wooden Armless Table 42 5. (5) Executive L-Shaped Desk 6 6. (6) Executive Metal Padded Arm Chair 6 7. (7) Visitors’ High Wooden Chair 6 8. (8) 4-Drawer Metal Filling Cabinet 6 9. (9) 4-layers Book Shelves (1.8m x 1.8m) 6 10. 10. Table Top Refrigerator 6 11. 11. Magnetic Marker Board (8ft x 4ft) 42 Writing of UBEC/RSUBEB/2017/FS/FILE NO.” Insignia on all items

Package 2 Description of Items Delivery Locations & LGA QTY Duration Lot 6 RSUBEB/2017/PRIM/FS/2/6 1. 2-Seater Pupils Desk (1) PRIMARY SCHOOL SIM E, TAI LGA (2) ST .PAUL’S S.S. II DIOBU, PHALGA (3) C.P.S. IZU OMA ASA, OYIGBO LGA (4) C.P.S. II WIIYAAKARA, KHANA LGA (5) PRIMARY SCH. 1 BAN-OGOI,TAI LGA (6) C.P.S. II DEEYOR, GOKANA LGA 500 12 WEEKS 2. Teachers’ Tables 34 3. Teachers’ Wooden Arm Chair 34 4. Visitors’ Wooden Armless Table 34 5. Executive L-Shaped Desk 6 6. Executive Metal Padded Arm Chair 6 7. Visitors’ High Wooden Chair 6 8. 4-Drawer Metal Filling Cabinet 6 9. 4-layers Book Shelves) 1.8m x 1.8m) 6 10. Table Top Refrigerator 6 11. Magnetic Marker Board (8ft x 4ft) 34 Writing of UBEC/RSUBEB/2017/FS/FILE NO.” Insignia on all items

CIVIL INFRASTRUCTURE (JUNIOR SECONDARY SCHOOLS) 2017N FGN/UBE INTERVENTION PROJECTS

LOT NO. PACKAGE 1 RECONSTRUCTION OF 9 CLASSROOM BLOCKS WITH TOILETS AND BOREHOLE LOCATION DURATION Contract ID. No School Description/Location 1 RSUBEB/2017/JSS/RC/l/l 9-Classroom Blocks at C.J.S.S. CHOBA, OBIO/AKPOR OBIO/AKPOR 12 WEEKS 2 RSUBEB/2017/JSS/RC/1/2 9- Classroom Blocks at C.J.S.S. SOGHO, KHANA KHANA PACKAGE 2: RECONSTRUCTION OF 8 CLASSROOM BLOCKS WITH TOILETS AND BOREHOLE 1 RSUBEB/2017/JSS/RC/2/1 8- Classroom Blocks at C.J.S.S. OKURU-AM A, PORT HARCOURT PORT HARCOURT 12 WEEKS 2 RSUBEB/2017/JSS/RC/2/2 8- Classroom Blocks at C.J.S.S. OGBOGBO, OKRIKA OKRIKA PACKAGE 3: RECONSTRUCTION OF 6 CLASSROOM BLOCKS WITH TOILETS AND BOREHOLE 1 RSUBEB/2017/JSS/RC/3/1 6- Classroom Blocks at C.B.S.S. ELELENWO, OBIO/AKPOR OBIO/AKPOR 12 WEEKS 2 RSUBEB/2017/JSS/RC/3/2 6- Classroom Blocks at C.J.S.S. OMUDIOG A, EMOHUA EMOHUA 3 RSU BEB/2 017/JS S/RC/3/3 6- Classroom Blocks at C.J.S.S. RUMUOLUM ENI, OBIO/AKPOR OBIO/AKPOR 4 RSUBEB/2017/JSS/RC/3/4 6- Classroom Blocks at C.J.S.S. ISIODU, EMOHUA EMOHUA 5 RSUBEB/2017/JSS/RC/3/5 6-Classroom Blocks at C.J.S.S. EGWI, ETCHE ETCHE 6 RSU BEB/2017/JS S/RC/3/6 6- Classroom Blocks at CJ.S.S. UEGWERE- BOUE KHANA KHANA 7 RSUBEB/2017/JSS/RC/3/7 6- Classroom Blocks at C.S.S. OBITE, ETCHE ETCHE 8 RSU BEB/2 017/JSS/RC/3/8 6- Classroom Blocks at N.H.S. RUM UORO, EMO HU A EMOHUA 9 RSUBEB/2017/JSS/RC/3/9 6- Classroom Blocks at G. J.S.S. O G BO, A HO AD A EAST AHOADA EAST 10 RSUBEB/2 017/JSS/RC/3/ 10 6- Classroom Blocks at C.J.S.S. KOM-KOM, OYIGBO OYIGBO 11 RSUBEB/2 017/JSS/RC/3/ 11 6- Classroom Blocks at C.J.S.S. EBOGORO, ONELGA OGB A/EG BEM A/ND ONI 12 RSUBEB/2017/JSS/RC/3/12 6- Classroom Blocks at OBUAM A SEC. SCH, D EG EM A DEGEMA 13 RSU BEB/2 017/JSS/RC/3/13 6-Classroom Blocks at C.J.S.S. GWARA, KHANA KHANA 14 RSUBEB/2017/JSS/RC/3/14 6- Classroom Blocks at C.J.S.S. IG W U RUTA-ALI, IKWERRE IKWERRE 15 RSUBEB/2 017/JSS/RC/3/15 6- Classroom Blocks at C.J.S.S. QUEEN’S TOWN, OPOBO/NKORO OPOBO/NKORO 16 RSUBEB/2 017/JSS/RC/3/ 16 6- Classroom Blocks at C.J.S .S. ELEM -SANG A MA, AKUKU-TO RU AKUKU-TORU

PACKAGE 4 RECONSTRUCTION OF 4 CLASSROOM BLOCKS WITH TOILETS AND BOREHOLE LOT NO. Contract ID. No School Description/Location LOCATION DURATION 1 RSUBEB/2017/JSS/RC/4/1 4- Classroom Blocks at G.J.S.S.O MERELU, IKW ERRE IKWERRE 12 WEEKS PACKAGE 5: CONSTRUCTION OF 4 CLASSROOM BLOCKS WITH TOILETS AND BOREHOLE 1 RSUBEB/2017/JSS/NC/5/1 4- Classroom Blocks at C.J.S.S. RUKPOKWU, OBIO/AKPOR OBIO/AKPOR 12 WEEKS PACKAGE 6: CONSTRUCTION OF BLOCK WORK FENCING WITH SECURITY GATE HOUSE, EXTERNAL INTERLOCKING TILES AND LANDSCAPING 1 RSUBEB/2017/JSS/RC/6/1 Construction of Block work Fencing with Security Gate House, External Interlocking Tiles and Landscaping at G.S.S. EN EKA, OBIO/AKPOR OBIO/AKPOR 12 WEEKS 2 RSUBEB/2017/JSS/RC/6/2 Construction of Block work Fencing with Security Gate House, External Interlocking Tiles and Landscaping at C.J.S.S. EGBEDA, EMOHUA EMOHUA 12 WEEKS 3 RSUBEB/2017/JSS/RC/6/3 Construction of Block work Fencing with Security Gate House, External Interlocking Tiles and Landscaping at C.J.S.S. OGBOGORO, OBIO/AKPOR OBIO/AKPOR 12 WEEKS

PHYSICAL INFRASTRUCTURE: FABRICATION AND SUPPLY OF JUNIOR SECONDARY SCHOOLS (J.S.S.) FURNITURE (EXCEPT OTHERWISE DESCRIBED ALL WROUGHT IRON FURNITURE WORKS SHALL BE OF MAHOGANY/ CEDAR/PINE WOOD

Package 1 Description of Items Delivery Locations & LGA QTY Duration LOT1 RSU BEB/2017/JSS/FS/l/l 1. 2-Seater Pupils Desk 1. C.J.S.S CHOBA, OBIO/AKPOR LGA 2. C.J.S.S SOGHO, KHANA LGA 3. C.J.S.S UEGWERE-BOUE, KHANA LGA 4. C.J.S.S OMUDIOGA, EMOHUA 5. C.J.S.S ISIO DU, EMOHUA LGA 710 12 WEEKS 2. Teachers’ Tables 36 3. Teachers’ Wooden Arm Chair 36 4. Visitors’ Wooden Armless Table 36 5. Executive L-Shaped Desk 5 6. Executive Metal Padded Arm Chair 5 7. Visitors’ High Wooden Chair 5 8. 4-Drawer Metal Filling Cabinet 5 9. 4-layers Book Shelves (1.8m x 1.8m) 5 10. Table Top Refrigerator 5 11. Magnetic Marker Board (8ft x 4ft) 36 Writing of UBEC/RSUBEB/2015/FS/FILE No. Insignia on all items

Package 1 Description of Items Delivery Locations & LGA QTY Duration LOT 2 RSUBEB/2017/JSS/FS/1/2 1. 2-Seater Pupils Desk 1. CS.S OKURU-AMA, PHALGA 2. CJ.SS OGBOGBO, OKRIKA LGA 3. CJ.SS OBITE, ETCHE LGA 4. CB.S.S ELELENWO, OBIO/AKPOR LGA 5. CS.S EGWI, ETCHE LGA 690 2. Teachers’ Tables 35 12WEEKS 3. Teachers’ Wooden Arm Chair 35 4. Visitors’ Wooden Armless Table 5 5. Executive L-Shaped Desk 5 6. Executive Metal Padded Arm Chair 5 7. Visitors’ High Wooden Chair 5 8. 4-Drawer Metal Filling Cabinet 5 9. 4-layers Book Shelves (1.8m x 1.8m) 5 10. Table Top Refrigerator 5 11. Magnetic Marker Board (8ft x 4ft) 34 Writing of UBEC/RSUBEB/2017/FS/FILE No. Insignia on all items

Package 1 Description of Items Delivery Locations & LGA QTY Duration LOT 3 RSUBEB/2017/JSS/FS/1/3 (1) 2-Seater Pupils Desk (1) C.JS.S QUEENS TOWN, OPOBO/NKORO LGA (2) N.H.S RUMUORO, EMOHUA LGA (3) 3. C.S.S ELEM-SANGAMA, AKUKU-TORU LGA (4) G.S.S OGBO, AHOADA EAST LGA (5) CJ.S.S KOM-KOM, OYIGBO LGA 670 12WEEKS (2) Teachers’ Tables 32 (3) Teachers’ Wooden Arm Chair 32 (4) Visitors’ Wooden Armless Table 32 (5) Executive L-Shaped Desk 6 (6) Executive Metal Padded Arm Chair 6 (7) Visitors’ High Wooden Chair 6 (8) 4-Drawer Metal Filling Cabinet 6 (9) 4-layers Book Shelves (1.8m x 1.8m) 6 (10) Table Top Refrigerator 6 (11) Magnetic Marker Board (8ft x 4ft) 32 Writing of UBEC/RSUBEB/2017/FS/FILE No. Insignia on all items

Package 1 Description of Items Delivery Locations & LGA QTY Duration LOT 4 RSUBEB/2017/JSS/FS/1/4 (1) 2-Seater Pupils Desk (1) CJ.SS IGWURUTALI, IKWERRE LGA (2) C.J.S.S RUMUOLUMENI, OBIO/AKPO LGA (3) C.J.S.S EBOGORO, ONELGA (4) OBUAMA SECONDARY SCHOOL, EMOHUA (5) C.J.S.S GWARA, KHANA LGA (6) C.J.SS RUKPOKWU, OBIO/AKPOR LGA 670 12WEEKS (2) Teachers’ Tables 35 (3) Teachers’ Wooden Arm Chair 35 (4) Visitors’ Wooden Armless Table 35 (5) Executive L-Shaped Desk 6 (6) Executive Metal Padded Arm Chair 6 (7) Visitors’ High Wooden Chair 6 (8) 4-Drawer Metal Filling Cabinet 6 (9) 4-layers Book Shelves (1.8m x 1.8m) 6 (10) Table Top Refrigerator 6 (11) Magnetic Marker Board (8ft x 4ft) 35 Writing of UBEC/RSUBEB/2017/FS/FILE No. Insignia on all items

GOODS: PROCUREMENT & SUPPLY OF SPORTS EQUIPMENT AND ACCESSORIES FOR PRIMARY AND JUNIOR SECONDARY SCHOOLS

Package 1 Description of Items Delivery Locations & LGA QTY Duration LOT 1 RSUBEB/2017/PRIM/SPF/1/1 (1) Table Tennis Board (1) SS II MGBUOSIMINI IBAA, EMOHUA LGA (2) SPS RUMUJI, EMOHUA LGA (3) STATE SCHOOL II OMUDIOGA, EMOHUA LGA (4) CPS EGBELUBU-NDASHI, ETCHE LGA (5) CPS II BANE, KHANA LGA (6) CPS I ZOR SORGHO, KHANA LGA (7) CPS II WIIYAAKARA, KHANA LGA (8) CPS II DEEYOR, GOKANA LGA (9) CPS NKORO, OPOBO/ NKORO LGA (10) PRIMARY SCHOOL I SIME, TAI LGA (11) PRIMARY SCHOOL I BAN – OGO I, TAI LGA (12) GPS II B-DERE, GOKANA (13) CPS EGBELU-NDASHI, ETCHE (14) ST. PAUL’S SS II DIOBU, PHALGA (15) UPE MPS BUNDU-AMA, PHALGA (16) CPS LIGHT HOUSE, BONNY LGA (17) CPS HALLIDAY, BONNY LGA 1 8WEEKS (2) Handball Post and Net 1 (3) Volleyball Stand and Net 1 (4) Football Goal post and Net 1 (5) Basket Ball Stand and Net 1 (6) Badminton Stand and Net 1 (7) Judo Mat & 10 no. Judo Coats 1 (8) Teakwando Mat & 10 no. Teakwando Coats 1 (9) High Jump Stand & Crossbar 1 (10) High Jump Mattress Writing of ‘UBEC/RSUBEB/2017/SPF/FILE NO.” Insignia on all items

Package 1 Description of Items Delivery Locations & LGA QTY Duration LOT 2 RSUBEB/2017/PRIM/SPF/1/2 (1) Table Tennis Board (1) CPS ASARAM A IJA, ANDONI LGA (2) SS II OBIBI UMUOGBA, OMUMA LGA (3) CPS OGHORO, ABUA/ODUAL LGA (4) CPS AKUKABI, ETCHE (5) CPS KWAWA, KHANA LGA (6) CPS OMUOKOM OBIBI, ETCHE LGA (7) CPS CHUKWU-AMA, OGU/BOLO LGA (8) STATE SCHOOL ELE, OGU/BOLO LGA (9) ST. PAUL’S SS IBULUYA/DIKIBO, OKRIKA LGA (10) S.S. DUMO-AMA, OKRIKA LGA (11) CPS USOKUN, DEGEMA LGA (12) CPS IZUOMA ASA, OYIGBO LGA (13) MPS II AZUABIE, OKRIKA LGA (14) CPS NKPOLU-RUMU IGBO, OBIO/AKPOR LGA (15) UPE FOUCHEE (16) NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL RUMUORO-OGBAKIRI, EMOHUA LGA (17) CJSS OGBOGBO, OKRIKA LGA 1 8WEEKS (2) Handball Post and Net 1 8WEEKS (3) Volleyball Stand and Net 1 (4) Football Goal post and Net 1 (5) Basket Ball Stand and Net 1 (6) Badminton Stand and Net 1 (7) Judo Mat & 10 no. Judo Coats 1 (8) Teakwando Mat& 10 no. Teakwando Coats 1 (9) High Jump Stand & Crossbar 1 (10) High Jump Mattress Writing of ‘UBEC/RSUBEB/2017/SPF/FILE NO.” Insignia on all items

GOODS: PROCUREMENT AND SUPPLY OF SPORTS EQUIPMENT AND ACCESSORIES FOR PRIMARY SCHOOLS

Package 1 Description of Items Delivery Locations and Lga Qty Duration Lot 1 RSUBEB/ 2017/ AGRIC/l/l 1. Hoe 27 No. Newly Reconstructed Primary Schools: See attached List 10 8 weeks 2. Shovel 10 3. Spade 10 4. Hand Trowel 10 5. Cutlass 10 6. Garden Fork 10 7. Hand Fork 10 8. Head Pan 10 9. Rake 10 10. Watering Can 10 11. Axe 10 12. Shear 10 13. Secateurs 10 14. Sickle 10 15. Pick Axe 10 16. Mattock 10 17. Harvesting Knife 6 18. Chisel 6 19. File 6 20. Screw Driver 6 21. Wheel Barrow 6 22. Fertilizer, Suckers, Seed 10 Writing of ‘UBEC/RSUBEB/2017/AGRIC/FILE NO.” insignia on all items

Goods: Procurement and Supply of Sports Equipment and Accessories For Junior Secondary Schools

Package 1 Description of Items Delivery Locations and LGA Qty Duration 1. Hoe 10 2. Shovel 10 3. Spade 10 4. Hand Trowel 10 LOT 2 RSUBEB/2017/AGRIC/1/2 5. Cutlass 27 No.Newly Re constructed Secondary Schools: See attached List 10 8 weeks 6. Garden Fork 10 7. Hand Fork 10 8. Head Pan 10 9. Rake 10 10. Watering Can 11. Axe 10 12. Shear 10 13. secateur 10 14. Sickle 10 15. Pick Axe 10 16. Mattock 10 17. Harvester knife 6 18. Chisel 6 19. File 6 20. Screw Driver 6 21. Wheel Barrow 6 22. Fertilizer, Suckers, Seed 10 Writing of ‘ubec/rsubeb/2017/Agric/file no .’’ insignia on all items

GOODS: PROCUREMENT AND SUPPLY OF FURNITURE AND EQUIPMENT FOR VARIOUS E.M.I.S. DESK OFFICES

Package 1 Description of items Delivery location and Lga Qty Duration LOT 1 RSUBEB/2017/EM IS /FS/1/1 1. Hp 2Gb processor 500gb memory core ii duo laptops 23 lgea office and board head quarters 48 8 weeks 2. 3-in-1 Hp printer 48 3. executive L-shape Table 48 4. Executive metal padded arm chair 48 5.Executive L-shape Desk 48 Writing of ‘ubec/rsubeb/2017/fs/file no. insignia on all items

CATEGORIES OF REGISTRATION

S/no. Registration Registration fee(N) (Non Refundable) Contract value (N) 1 A 75,000,00 55 million and above 2 B 50,000,00 30-55 Million 3 C 25,000,00 Below 30 Million

ACCOUNT NAME: RIVERS STATE UNIVERSAL BASIC EDUCATION BOARD (RSUBEB) PORTHARCOURT ACCOUNT NO.: 0026326807

BANK NAME: UNITY BANK PLC.

TENDER PRE-QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS

(1) Certificate of Incorporation with Form C02 and C07 for Limited Liability Companies

(2) Company Profile

(3) Evidence of registration as a contractor with RSUBEB PH

(4) Tax Clearance for the last three years. .

(5) Audited Accounts (for Limited Liability Companies) for the last three years

(6) Reference Letter from your Bankers

(7) Value Added Tax (V.A.T) Certificate

(8) Tax Identification Number (T.I.N.) and Business Identification Number (B.I.N.) for both Limited Liability Companies and Enterprises inclusive of Stamp Duties.

(9) Evidence of Verifiable experience on similar Contracts or Supplies executed

Work programme for proposed Tender

GENERAL INFORMATION

Interested Contractors who must have registered Business Names with the Corporate Affairs Commission and are duly registered with RSUBEB PH, may purchase Tender Documents at the office of the Director of Planning, Research and Statistics, RSUBEB, 16A Elechi Beach, Mile One Diobu, Port Harcourt for a non-refundable fee of Thirty Thousand (30,000.00) for all Supplies of Furniture and Equipment and Fifty Thousand (50,000.00) Naira cash for each set of Tender Document for Reconstruction, Renovation, Construction, Completion and Fencing of Classroom respectively. All payment should be made to the account stated above and receipts should be obtained from the Account Department of the Board. Interested Bidders may obtain further information at the same address.

Tenders shall be returned in two sealed envelopes of Pre-qualification Information and Commercial contained in one package to the address above on or before 12 noon on 4th June, 2018. Late tenders will be rejected. Tenders shall be opened in the presence of Bidders who wish to attend at the Board Premises, 16A Elechi Beach, Port Harcourt. Only Commercial Tenders of Pre-qualified bidders shall be considered analysis.

All Tender packages should have contract package no., Lot No. and CONTRACT ID No. clearly set out in BLOCK LETTERS AT THE TOP RIGHT HAND SIDE OF THE TENDER PACKAGE.

Please note that Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board is NOT BOUND to accept the Lowest Tender.

VEN. DR. FYNEFACE N. AKAH JP

EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

R.S.U.B.E.B.P.H.