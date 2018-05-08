Education & Training | Invitation for Technical and Financial Bids for the Procurement of Official Vehicles at Federal University Dutsin-Ma

Overview

FEDERAL UNIVERSITY DUTSIN-MA

P.M.B. 5001, DUTSIN-MA, KATSINA STATE

INVITATION FOR TECHNICAL AND FINANCIAL BIDS FOR THE PROCUREMENT OF OFFICIAL VEHICLES

(1.0) INTRODUCTION

The Federal University Dutsin-Ma, Katsina State intends to procure official vehicles using Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

Consequently, the University wishes to invite reputable suppliers with relevant proven competence and experience to submit tenders for the procurement of the following vehicles:

(2.0) DESCRIPTION OF THE VEHICLES

S/N LOT NO. DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLES QUANTITY 1 Lot 1 Toyota Prado, 4×4 Wheel Drive, SUV, Leather Seat, 2.7 Litre Engine, 7 Seats, Roof Raid, Airbags, Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, Power Window, Power Steering, Mud Guard, ABS, Automatic Transmission, Central Lock, Radio/CD Player with AC, Vehicle Stability Control and other accessories (2017 Model) 1 No. 2 Lot 2 Toyota Corolla, Sedan 4 Door, 2400cc, 17″ Alloy Wheels, 2 4 Litres, Leather Seats (2017 Model) 1 No. 3 Lot 3 Toyota Corolla, Sedan 4 Door, 2400cc, 17″ Alloy Wheels, 2 4 Litres. Leather Seats (2015 Model) 3 Nos.

(3.0) SCOPE OF SUPPLY:

The scope of Supply for the Procurement of the proposed vehicles is detailed in the bidding documents which shall be issued to prospective bidders.

(4.0) ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS:

Prospective bidders must possess the under-listed requirements to be eligible to participate in the procurement process:-

Certificate of Incorporation with Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC); Evidence of Company’s current Tax Clearance Certificate for the last 3 years (2015, 2016 and 2017); Evidence of current Pension Compliance Certificate (2018); Evidence of current Industrial Training Fund (ITF) Compliance Certificate (2018); Evidence of Registration on the National Database of Federal Contractors, Consultants and Service Providers by submission of Interim Registration Report (IRR) expiring on 30/6/2018 or valid Certificate issued by BPP; Verifiable evidence of financial capability with a letter from a reputable, recognized Bank indicating support of your company’s financial capability to execute the procurement successfully; A Sworn Affidavit disclosing:

That the company is not in receivership, insolvent or bankrupt

That the company does not have any Director who has ever been convicted in any court in Nigeria or any other country for criminal offence in relation to fraud or financial impropriety;

Whether or not any officer of the relevant committees of Federal University Dutsin-Ma or the Bureau of Public Procurement is a former or present Director, shareholder or has any pecuniary interest in the bidder and to confirm that all information presented in its bid are true and correct in all particulars;

That all documents submitted for the bidding are true and correct in all particulars.

(5.0) OTHER REQUIREMENTS:

(i) Detailed company profile stating current office address, e-mail and telephone numbers;

(ii) Names of Directors of the Company;

(iii) Professional and technical qualifications of personnel required to carry out the procurement.

(6.0) COLLECTION AND SUBMISSION OF BID DOCUMENTS:

Interested and competent bidders are expected to make payment of non-refundable sum of Ten Thousand Naira (N10.000) only into the account: Federal University Dutsin-Ma on REMITA Platform through any commercial bank in Nigeria and thereafter to proceed to collect bid documents from: Directorate of Procurement, Federal University Dutsin-Ma, P.M.B. 5001, Katsina State,

Prospective bidders shall enclose their Technical documents in a separate envelope (marked Technical) and the Financial Bid in another envelope (marked Financial) and the two separate envelopes shall be enclosed in one bigger sealed outer envelope clearly marked “INVITATION TO TENDER”- Lot No (indicate the Lot the bid is for). Two sets of photocopies of both the technical and the financial bid documents should be submitted along with the original in each envelope. Submissions should be addressed to:

The Registrar,

Federal University Dutsin-Ma,

P.M.B. 5001, Dutsin-Ma,

Katsina State.

The completed and sealed bid documents should contain the bidder’s name and contact address (including phone number) on the reverse side of the envelope and be deposited in the Tender Box in the Registrar’s Office between the hours 8am-4pm Monday-Friday. Please make sure you sign the bid register upon submission of the bid documents.

(7.0) CLOSING DATE & OPENING:

Submission of bid documents closes on Monday 18th June, 2018 at 12:00 noon. Any bid received after the stated date and time shall not be considered. The submitted technical bids will be opened on the same day, Monday 18th June, 2018 at 12:00 noon at the University Senate Chamber. Only prequalified bidders’ financial tender documents/bids will be opened at a later date, while the financial bids of the unsuccessful bidders would be returned to them un-opened. Bidders/company representatives and interested members of the public including relevant professional bodies, Civil Society and Non-Governmental Organizations are hereby invited to witness the public opening of the technical bids.

(8.0) PLEASE NOTE THAT:

Certificates may be referred to the respective issuing authority for verification and authentication,

Contractors are not permitted to bid for more than one lot. Any bidder that violates this rule shall be disqualified and only successful bidders will be invited for the next stage of the bidding process;

Technical and Financial bids enclosed in one and same single envelope that will expose the Technical and Financial bid at the same time of bid opening shall be disqualified;

All submissions must be accompanied with covering letters on the Company’s letter head and duly signed;

Submissions that do not meet up with the requirements specified above shall be rejected;

The Evaluation shall be strictly based on the requirements specified above;

This advertisement should not be construed as a commitment or obligation on the part of the University to award these contracts;

The University is not bound to consider any bid and reserves the right to reject all bids at any time prior to the acceptance of a bid or cancel the procurement proceeding in the public interest;

Due diligence exercise shall be conducted to verify all the claims made by bidders;

All submissions must be made only in English Language.

Signed:

Aliyu Dalha Kankia

Registrar