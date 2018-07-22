Duke University Awards Chimamanda Honorary Degree (Pictures)

Chimamanda Adichie gets a honourary degree at Duke University (Lailas)

Chimamanda Adichie has done it again! This time around she has been honoured with an honorary degree from the prestigious Duke University.

Chimamanda was among the few recipients of the honorary degree from the university and they were all described as people making changes in the world in very extensive ways.

“Few writers have captured the challenges of immigrants and others navigating those changes as Adichie,” the university said.

Chimamanda Adichie being honoured by Duke University (Lailas)

Duke University is the same institution, media mogul, Mo Abudu’s son recently graduated from, with honours.

Chimamanda Adichie and the other honourees
Chimamanda Adichie and the other honourees (Lailas)

 

