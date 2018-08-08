DSS Rolls Back as National Assembly Reopens

The National Assembly has been reopened after officials of the Department of State Services (DSS) vacated the complex.

The Security officials had stormed the premises in the early hours of Tuesday, barricading the entrance and preventing the lawmakers from entering.

Journalists were also barred from entering the complex with the DSS officials claiming that the blockage was an order “from above.”

The lawmakers alleged that the move by the security officials was an attempt to aid the impeachment of Senate President Bukola Saraki and the Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu.

Meanwhile, hours after the officials had stormed the National Assembly, the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, directed the termination of the appointment of the Director-General, State Security Service (SSS), Lawal Musa Daura with immediate effect.

Daura was also asked to hand over to the most senior officer of the State Security Service until further notice.