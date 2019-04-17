DPR Reiterates Commitment to Curb Hoarding, Diversion of Petroleum Products

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in Sokoto State, North-West Nigeria has restated its commitment to checkmate hoarding, diversion and selling of petroleum products above the control price.

Mr Muhammad Makera, the Zonal Operation Controller in-charge of Sokoto and Kebbi States, made this pledge in an interview with news reporters on Wednesday.

According to Makera, he had led officials on a monitoring exercise to fuel stations in Sokoto and Kebbi states, noting that since Sunday, no fewer than six petrol stations have been sealed off for various offences.

He pledged that the department will continue to intensify its surveillance on illegal petroleum activities, adding that no fewer than 20 trucks were supplied to Sokoto state out of which 12 were for Sokoto metropolis.

His words: “There is no need for panic buying which may have resulted in the queues noticed in some petrol stations.

“We noticed that there ought not to be scarcity, especially with the quantity of products being pushed out, so we have intensified surveillance.”

The Controller added that the DPR would ensure that petroleum products distributed to fuel stations were sold to the public, and any station found wanting would be sanctioned; and each pump machine sealed would attract N100, 000 fine as penalty, besides other punishments.

“Apart from ensuring that hoarding does not work, we shall ensure that sharp practices such as pump adjustment is stamped out,” the Controller added.

According to source, there were queues in some fuel stations in Sokoto metropolis, as consumers spent some time before obtaining the products, while some stations were locked.

Mallam Abdulrahman Muhammad, the manager of Total fuel station at Fodio road in Sokoto, who spoke with source said the product, which was available in his station, was being sold to customers accordingly.

Muhammad said the interruption in the supply, which was unusual to marketers, might have been the reason for some stations not getting the products as at when due, as well as reasons for queues in some places.

