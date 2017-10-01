I don’t Think I’m The Most Gifted Boxer – Joshua

Anthony Joshua, world heavyweight champion, does not believe he is the most gifted boxer in the world.

In an interview with Skysports, the 2012 Olympic boxing champion said his heart, not his talent, has brought him this far.

“I don’t think I’m the most gifted – but when you see me fight I think you see my heart,” he said.

“I wear my heart on my sleeve.

“A role model is interesting because no man is perfect.

“I’d like to connect with people, who can connect to my positives and my negatives and take inspiration from both sides.”

Earlier in the year, Joshua underlined his status as one of boxing’s biggest stars and cemented his place as a genuine British sporting role model.