Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today (Mon. May 30, 2022)

May 30, 20220137
Dollar to naira, on Monday, May 30, 2022, opened at (undisclosed) at the Investors & Exporters FX window ( I&E FX Window), where the currencies officially trade.

According to the data at the FMDQ Security Exchange where forex is traded officially, dollar to naira exchange rate stood at (undisclosed).

This would mean that the Nigerian currency either gained or lost against the United States dollar, as foreign exchange (forex) trading closed at N415.13 per $1 on Friday, May 27.

How much is dollar to naira at the black market today?

Going by sources at the Bureau De Change (BDC) in Lagos, dollar to naira was bought for N605 and sold for N610 in the black market in the state.

It is however pertinent to note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognise the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in forex to approach their respective banks.

Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

