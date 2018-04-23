Dollar Surges by 0.2%, Against Peers

The United States of America dollar, on Friday, April 20, grew. The index, which measures the greenback against a basket of peer currencies, was up 0.2 percent.

The USD held generally firm across the board helped by higher U.S. Treasury yields. Ten-year yields held at 2.91 percent.

The dollar firmed to 107.54 yen, up 0.2 percent on the day and edging near its seven-week high of 107.78 yen touched last week, after U.S. President Donald Trump apparently made no new fresh demands on trade at his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe earlier this week.

In other currencies, the Swiss franc was slightly stronger against the euro after falling to a three-year low of 1.20 per euro on Thursday.

That was past the level which was defended by the Swiss National Bank during the brief era of its currency peg with the euro, abandoned in January 2015.

The Australian dollar came under heavy selling pressure as a drop in Chinese stocks weighed on the currency despite generally firmer commodity prices across the board, Reuters.

The Aussie weakened half a percent while the kiwi weakened 0.7 percent. Shanghai stocks ended down 1.5 percent.