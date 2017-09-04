Dollar Sees Modest Recovery Against Some Rivals

The dollar, Wall Street futures and benchmark bond yields were quick to recover from an initial flinch on Friday, after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data disappointed on a number of fronts.

There was little change in the dollar after the payrolls figure. The euro was up 0.1 percent at $1.920 while the dollar was 0.1 percent lower 109.88 yen.

The dollar’s .DXY immediate reaction had been to fall smartly against the euro, to $1.1979 EUR= and to 109.57 yen JPY=, but within 20 minutes it was back up to $1.1906 and 110 yen as markets reversed course.

The ICE Dollar index DXY, +0.19% a gauge of the buck against a half-dozen currencies, was little changed after falling in the immediate wake of the report.

The greenback’s closely followed index has largely been under pressure since the start of the week, touching its lowest level since January 2015. Stocks, however, pointed higher despite the weak hiring headlines, keeping significant markers for the major equity averages in reach.