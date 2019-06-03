Dno Melaye Confident of Kogi State Governorship Office

The Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Senator Dino Melaye has said he would emerge the next governor of Kogi State.

Melaye made his intention to govern the confluence State on Saturday in Ayetoro-Gbede his country home in Kogi state while formally informing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders in his constituency.

He assured the PDP leaders that he would emerge the next governor of Kogi State and asked for their support.

Also, on his Instagram and Twitter accounts, Melaye has told Kogi people to send him and that he was ready to go.

Melaye had posted: “Kogites!! Here am I send me.”

Recently, he hired the services of Fulani singers to boost his ambition.

A video on Melaye’s Instagram page showed the singers singing, dancing and chanting his praises, calling him out to be their next governor in November.

The lead singer was Teema Makamashi. The singers were branded with shirts and cap bearing Melaye’s name, while intermittently, the lawmaker’s photo will scroll by.

Also, Melaye has been advertising his projects on his Instagram page in preparation for November poll where he is likely to contest under the Peoples Democratic Party.

Source: THISDAY