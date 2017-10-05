DMO to Issue Between N270billio & N330billion Bonds in Q4

The Debt Management Office, DMO, plans to raise between N270 billion and N330 billion bonds in the fourth quarter of this year,data released on Wednesday, October 4, 2017 revealed.

The bond calendar, obtained by Business Post, showed that on October 25, 2017, it would auction N45-N55 billion FGN JUL 2021 bond at 14.50 percent, while the N45-N55 billion FGN MAR 2027 notes would be offered at 16.2884 percent same day.

On November 22, 2017, the debt office said it would auction the N45-N55 billion FGN JUL 2021 paper for 14.50 percent, while the N45-N55 billion FGN MAR 2027 bond would be sold same day at 16.2884 percent.

The DMO further said on December 13, 2017, it would trade the N45-N55 billion FGN JUL 2021 notes at 14.50 percent, while the N45-N55 billion FGN MAR 2027 paper would be auctioned at 16.2884 percent on the same day.

According to the debt office, the bonds would be re-opened from previously issued debt.