DMO Announces Two Savings Bonds For December Subscription

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has introduced two Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Savings Bonds for subscription in December. The first offer is a two-year FGN Savings Bond maturing on December 11, 2026, with an annual interest rate of 17.483%. The second offer is a three-year FGN Savings Bond maturing on December 11, 2027, with an annual interest rate of 18.483%.

Key details include:

Opening Date: December 2

December 2 Closing Date: December 6

December 6 Settlement Date: December 11

December 11 Coupon Payment Dates: March 11, June 11, September 11, and December 11

The bonds are priced at ₦1,000 per unit, with a minimum subscription of ₦5,000 and additional investments in multiples of ₦1,000, up to a maximum of ₦50 million. Interest payments will be made quarterly, while the principal amount will be repaid in full at maturity.

These bonds, like other government securities, are backed by the full faith and credit of the Federal Government of Nigeria. They are eligible for investment by trustees under the Trustee Investment Act and are exempt from tax for pension funds and certain other investors under the Company Income Tax Act and the Personal Income Tax Act.

Additionally, the bonds are listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange and qualify as liquid assets for banks’ liquidity ratio calculations.