DJ Cuppy Floats Charity Foundation

Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola popularly known as DJ Cuppy just launched her charity foundation “Cuppy Foundation” which she has been working on for a while. The DJ first announced on June 21st that she’ll be launching it soon on Instagram.

Cuppy started with helping people with disabilities with their university education, and so far she has offered free education to three people and all of them were offered admission in UNILAG.

Apart from helping people with disabilities with their university education, DJ Cuppy also said she is willing to give more people more opportunities with her Cuppy Philanthropy Foundation launched today.

In an interview with Pulse.ng cuppy said:

‘I pledge to help students this year, I haven’t spoken about this yet, but I am excited to announce here on Pulse TV that I am launching a Cuppy Foundation this year and I am very excited about it. ”I pledge this year to send 10 young people to university, I have sent three of them to UNILAG and I am glad to announce that there are other universities I consider. ”Unfortunately, there is a bit of long process in sorting out applications, I am sure you can imagine there are lots of people who reach out for help. So, we have to kind of comb through and look at each scenario, particularly, I am looking at people with disabilities because I think that is very important and for me, education is very important”.

It is nice to say DJ Cuppy has joined the list of celebrities giving a lot to charity.