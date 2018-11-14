Delta State Govt. Approves Disbursement of N312 million Students Grant

The Delta State Government has approved over N312 million for the payment of beneficiaries of the state’s Students’ Special Assistance Scheme for the 2017/2018 academic session.

The state Commissioner for Information, Mr Patrick Ukah, who disclosed this after the State Executive Council (EXCO) meeting in Asaba Wednesday, said that EXCO approved “the sum of N312, 448,574:60, being the amount required by the state Bursary and Scholarship Board to successfully implement the 2017/2018 scheme”.

Ukah also said that the council also approved the sum of N473, 832,845:20, as the balance of the state counterpart funding for the Universal Basic Education (UBE).

The state EXCO equally endorsed the appointments of two traditional rulers in the state, namely Prof. Paul Oghenero Okumagba as the Idama II, the Orosuen of Okere-Urhobo Kingdom in Warri South Local Government Area and Henry Ezeagwukpo Jegbefume I as the Obi of Akumazi Kingdom in Ika North-East Local Government Area.

Moreover, Council also approved the construction of Abavo Circular Road (Phase Two), Abavo in Ika South as well as the completion of the dualisation and rehabilitation of Emore Road in Oleh town, Isoko South and the construction of Ugbomro Road (Sector Two) from Ughelli/Warri Expressway Junction at Iteregbi Village to the main gate of Federal University of Petroleum Resources (FUPRE) Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area.

“Other roads approved are the construction of Akumazi/Owerre-Olubor/Ekwuoma Link Road (Phase11) with a 265-metre spur to Obior/Ogwashi-Uku Road, construction of Hon. Abinoko Way, Community Road and Ekuobodo Village Road, (Phase1), EkuobodoVillage, Mosogar, Ethiope West and the reconstruction of Igbodo/Obior Road in Ika North East/ Aniocha North.

“Also included is the construction of Ajagbodudu township roads including Diden Road and link the community to Oghoreki-Ajagbodudu Road to Ugbenu/Koko Road, Ajagbodudu Town Hall Road and Dudu Road,” the information commissioner said.