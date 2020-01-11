Delta State Government Agrees to Pay N30,000 New Minimum Wage

- January 11, 2020
The Delta State Government has reached an agreement with the organised labour on the new national minimum wage of N30,000 for workers in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr Chiedu Ebie, who is the Chairman of the Negotiation Committee disclosed this on Friday after signing the minimum wage documents on behalf of the state government.

Ebie said the implementation of the minimum wage would commence from November 1, 2019.

He added that the state government would commence payment from January and pay the arrears of the new minimum wage with the January and February salaries.

The SSG gave an assurance that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa would continue to prioritise the welfare of workers in the state.

According to him, the governor is passionate about workers’ wellbeing and enjoins the state workforce to reciprocate the government gesture by redoubling their commitment to their duties.

Ebie thanked both the government and the labour teams for their resilience in making the outcome of the negotiations fruitful.

In his response, the Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress in Delta, Goodluck Ofobruku, commended the state government for its transparency towards the smooth conclusion of the negotiation exercise.

Source: Channels TV

