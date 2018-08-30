Davido’s NYSC Peers Go Wild as Music Star Gets Sworn-in

Davido’s NYSC Peers Go Wild as Music Star Gets Sworn-in

By
- August 30, 2018
- in ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTS, SOCIETY
83
0

Ace musician, David Adeleke (Davido), was among 2152 Batch “B”, Stream 2 corps members sworn-in at the Lagos State NYSC Orientation Camp, Ipaja on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that security personnel had a hard time controlling fellow corps members and NYSC staff rushing to take a glimpse of the popular musician.

He was later smuggled through the crowd into an office for safety.

In a brief chat with newsmen, the young entertainer expressed gladness to be able to partake in the scheme.

“I am a youth and I am delighted to serve my fatherland.

“NYSC is also a leadership development programme and since I will not remain a youth forever, I have to start preparing myself for the future,’’ he said.

He promised to take active part in all the camp activities.

NAN reports that Davido is a 2015 graduate of Music from Babcock University, Ilisan, Ogun State.

He was posted to Lagos for the mandatory one-year NYSC programme. (NAN)

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

Lagos State’s External Debt Hits $1.45 billion, Highest Owed by a Nigerian State

Lagos has retained its position as the state