Davido’s NYSC Peers Go Wild as Music Star Gets Sworn-in

Ace musician, David Adeleke (Davido), was among 2152 Batch “B”, Stream 2 corps members sworn-in at the Lagos State NYSC Orientation Camp, Ipaja on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that security personnel had a hard time controlling fellow corps members and NYSC staff rushing to take a glimpse of the popular musician.

He was later smuggled through the crowd into an office for safety.

Arriving at camp today 🇳🇬😇 pic.twitter.com/lo5G1vf2yY — Davido (@iam_Davido) August 30, 2018