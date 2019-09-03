Davido Meets Chioma’s Family

David Adeleke, aka Davido is set to tie the knot with his bae, Chioma Avril Rowland.

The music star and the DMW Boss shared a photo of his introduction ceremony via his twitter page in the early hours of Tuesday, September 2, 2019. Even though he didn’t say much in the caption, one thing is for sure…there is a wedding ceremony to plan for a boy who has worked so hard to inspire this generation.

He shared the photo with a caption “First of All, INTRODUCTION”

Here is the screenshot of his twitter post for reference purposes;

Source: Oge