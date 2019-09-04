David Lyon Clinches APC’s Governorship Ticket

David Lyon has emerged winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election in Bayelsa state.

He scored 42,138 votes to defeat his closet rival, Diseye Nsirim, who scored 1,533 votes.

Others are Heineken Lokpobiri, who scored 571 votes, Preye Aganaba, 354 votes, Amgbare, 633 votes, while Maureen Etebu scored 564 votes.

Dangana Emmanuel, chief coalition officer, announced the results in Yenagoa, the state capital.

He said the mode was direct primary as agreed by Bayelsa stakeholders, and confirmed by the party’s national working committee.

The returning officer for the primary was Mai-Mala Buni, governor of Yobe state.

The governorship election is scheduled for November 16.

