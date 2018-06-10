David Alaba, Arnautovic Pay Surprise Visit to Super Eagles Camp

Austrian international with Nigerian heritage, David Alaba, on Friday visited the Super Eagles training base Avita Resort with West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic and some of his international teammates,
In a short video posted on the official Twitter handle of the Nigeria Football Federation, Alaba, Arnautovic and the Austrian stars were watching the Super Eagles train under the supervision of head coach Gernot Rohr.
.@NGSuperEagles had guests who came to see them train on Friday. It was the Austrian National team led by David Alaba, a Nigerian by blood. #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong pic.twitter.com/vcOh1tBm0W
— The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) June 9, 2018
Alaba, 25, also thanked Nigerian fans for their love and wished the Super Eagles
“I want to thank Nigerians for their love and support. I know there is a lot of love for me over there,” Alaba, who plays for German giants, Bayern Munich, said.
“I wish the Super Eagles only the best in Russia.”
The defender whose full name is David Olatokunbo Alabi was born in Vienna to Gina and George Alaba and has one sister who is named Rose.
His Visayan mother emigrated from the Philippines to work as a nurse. His Yoruba Nigerian father is a prince from Ogere, Ogun State. He is also a rapper and works as a DJ.
He holds the Austrian record as the youngest player to play for their senior national team, debuting for them in 2009 as a 17-year-old and has been capped 61 times with 12 goals to his name.