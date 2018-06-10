David Alaba, Arnautovic Pay Surprise Visit to Super Eagles Camp

Austrian international with Nigerian heritage, David Alaba, on Friday visited the Super Eagles training base Avita Resort with West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic and some of his international teammates,

In a short video posted on the official Twitter handle of the Nigeria Football Federation, Alaba, Arnautovic and the Austrian stars were watching the Super Eagles train under the supervision of head coach Gernot Rohr.

@NGSuperEagles had guests who came to see them train on Friday. It was the Austrian National team led by David Alaba, a Nigerian by blood. #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong,” reads the Tweet on the NFF Twitter handle.