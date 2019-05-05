Dammy Krane Exalts Internet Fraudsters ‘Yahoo boys’ to Government Position

“Amin” crooner, Dammy Krane has encouraged his fans to appreciate internet fraudsters better known as Yahoo boys.

Taking to social media, the music star said that yahoo boys are the government who makes the money circulate to everyone.

His post is in reaction to the burning debate about cybercrime that has been on most people’s lips for a while now.

In his support for yahoo yahoo, Dammy Krane goes on to say that yahoo boys are African music promoters and influencers because they ensure that African music is played anywhere they turn up, even if they are hosting Jay Z.

He went on to call Yahoo boys the government that lets money circulate from the woman that sells pepper to the woman that sells palm oil and to the runs girls (prostitutes) and he spends on you for you to get a cab and buy stuff. He thinks they should be thanked and celebrated because if not for them, money would only go from “Obasanjo to Tinubu to Mr Japa.”

He wrote,

“All the money, you are spending, all the money you guys are spending, it’s the government that is making it go round. you better sit down and pray for yahoo guys, if they (government) stop yahoo, the money will just go from Obasanjo to Tinubu to Mr Japa. You think I need Yahoo, I don’t need Yahoo, I make money from music.

“I’m just telling, he who has ears let them hear, I’m only revealing things to you through this talk. All the money that is being circulated from the woman that sells pepper to the woman that sells palm oil and to the runs girls (prostitutes) and he spends on you for you to get a cab and buy stuff, where do you think that money is coming from?”

Dammy Krane is not the first Nigerian celebrity to show support for Yahoo yahoo as stars like Naira Marley and Davido have also shown their approval while stars like Simi and Ruggedman are against promotion of yahoo.