Customs Impounds 58 Containers Of Tramadol, Illicit Drugs Worth N14.7 Billion

The Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Hammed Ali, on Wednesday, said the service destroyed various pharmaceutical products including tramadol with a Duty Paid Value of N14.7 billion.

Mr Ali said this when the Joint Committee on Drugs Destruction of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) with the other sister agencies destroyed consignments of tramadol and other illicit drugs at a dumpsite in Shagamu, Ogun State.

He urged Nigerians to support the federal government in the fight against the importation of illicit drugs.

Mr Ali, who was represented by the Assistant Comptroller-General of Customs, (ACG), Kathleen Ekekezie, Zonal Coordinator of Customs, Zone “A” Lagos, commended the efforts of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and other sister agencies represented at the site.

According to him, both the NCS and NAFDAC have an enforcement of drugs department, noting that the department was carved out of both agencies for synergy on their primary assignment.

“I appreciate the importance of the committee for their commitment and due diligence exhibited so far in conducting this important national assignment, which is considered to be a service to humanity.

“The seized items to be destroyed were intercepted at various Customs formations across the country. The menace of such drugs in our society cannot be underestimated, having caused a huge negative impact both on our economy and human life.

“I call on all and sundry to assist officers of the Nigeria Customs Service and other relevant security and regulatory agencies by providing real time information to fish out the perpetrators of this negative act of smuggling dangerous drugs and bring them to justice,” Mr Ali said.

He urged the media to continue to educate the general public on the dangers associated with smuggling of contraband, specifically controlled and restricted drugs.

The Assistant Comptroller-General of Customs, Comptroller, Aminu Dahiru, Chairman, Joint Committee on Destruction of seized Drugs, commended NCS and NAFDAC for the joint operation.