Cryptos Market Cap Surges To $2.11T As Bitcoin Nears $60,000

Bitcoin’s price surge has increased the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies by more than 1% in the last 26 hours, reaching $2.11 trillion. The surge occurred when ordinary investors resumed buying interest in prominent cryptocurrencies after previous selloffs.

According to CoinMarketCap.com, the total cryptocurrency market volume during the last 24 hours has reached $67.99 billion, up 13.49% from the previous day.

Furthermore, DeFi’s total volume settled at $3.79 billion, accounting for 5.58% of the total cryptocurrency market volume in a 24-hour period. On Tuesday, the volume of all stable coins moved on the exchange totaled $62.96 billion, accounting for 92.61% of the global crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has climbed above the $59,600 level at the time of filing this report on Bizwatch Nigeria. The CoinDesk Market Index, which tracks 134 digital assets, was 0.5% higher in the past 24 hours. The Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average all lost 0.2%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD), the most popular cryptocurrency, gained 1.1% to $59,556 with a 24-hour trading volume of $31.7 billion, up about 24%, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Ethereum (ETH-USD), the second-largest digital asset, added 0.1% to $2,605. BNB (BNB-USD), the third-largest digital asset by market value excluding stablecoins, advanced 3.7%, while Solana (SOL-USD), the fourth-largest, edged up 0.9%.

XRP (XRP-USD) was up 0.1%, Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) rose 3.8% and Cardano (ADA-USD) climbed 3.7%. The US 10-year Treasury yield closed at 3.818%, down from Monday’s close of 3.865%, while the five-year yield closed at 3.700%, down from 3.757%.

