Cristiano Ronaldo Buys World Most Expensive Car Valued at £9.49million

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo is said to have purchased the world’s most expensive car, which has 16-cylinder engine and six exhaust pipes.

The Juventus player is rumoured to be the new owner of the one-off Bugatti La Voiture Noire which would have set him back an easy €11 million (£9.49million).

The car is thought to be the only one of the prototype built by the French company; it was made in tribute to the 110th anniversary of the founding of the company and was presented at the Geneva Motor Show 2019.

Ronaldo is known to be a fan of luxury items and he already boasts one of the most extensive – and expensive – car collections but the Bugatti La Voiture Noire well and truly puts him in a league above anyone else.

Bugatti had confirmed there was a buyer but continue to refuse to confirm the name.

Ronaldo won’t be able to drive the car though for at least another two years though, as the prototype still has details that need ironing out.

The vehicle is powered by a ’16-cylinder, eight-litre engine which delivers 1,103 kW/1,500 PS and 1,600 Newton-metres of torque’.

Ronaldo’s luxury cars which reportedly include a Mercedes C Class Sport Coupe, a Rolls-Royce Phantom, a Ujn Ferrari 599 GTO, a Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4, an Aston Martin DB9, a McLaren MP4 12C and a Bentley Continental GTC Speed.