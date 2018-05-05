Court Orders Police to Move Melaye to Abuja Hospital

A Kogi State High Court has granted an interim order for embattled Senator Dino Melaye, to be transferred to the National Hospital Abuja, while hearing for his bail application will be heard on Monday, next week.

Chief Judge of Kogi State, Justice Nasir Ajanah who gave the order Friday following a motion for bail application filled by Senator Dino’s counsel, Mike Ozoikeme seeking the bail of the Senator who is standing trial for criminal conspiracy, gun running among other charges brought against him.

A Magistrate Court in Lokoja had on Thursday refused the senator bail and asked him to be kept in Police custody until June 11. Senator Dino had since been kept at the Police Clinic in Lokoja.

But the Interim order the Chief Judge granted is to enable the senator receive medical attention, following the lack of facilities at the Police Clinic Lokoja where he is been held in police custody.

Counsel to the accused, in his application for bail had prayed the court for a speedy trial of the matter, said because of the critical health condition of his client, he (Melaye) should be transfered to the National Hospital, Abuja for proper medical care, before the next adjoined date.

Mr. Ozoikeme, through a consolidated motion, added that only the living stands trial, urged the prosecution counsel to heed to the request to save the life of his client.

The Prosecution Counsel, Alex Iziyon (SAN), did not object to the consolidated motion.

Justice Ajanah while granting the prayers of the defendant’s counsel seeking for Senator Melaye to be transferred to National Hospital Abuja agreed that, “only the living can stand trial”.

He said the interim order became necessary as the prosecution could not proffer a Federal prison in Abuja that has the required health facilities that will take care of the health condition of Senator Melaye.

He described the case as one that presents an interesting scenario, ordered the Commissioner of police be served through his counsel in court, while the Senator be taken to National Hospital Abuja, under the custody of the Police.

The case has been adjourned to Monday, May 7th, for both parties to argue for the bail condition of Senator Melaye.