Court orders INEC to restore Adebutu as Ogun PDP governorship candidate

By Emmanuella Opara | November 13th 2026

KEY POINTS

A Federal High Court has directed INEC to restore Oladipupo Adebutu’s name to the list of candidates for the 2027 Ogun governorship election within 24 hours.

Adebutu welcomed the ruling, describing it as a victory for justice and the rule of law.

The court held that INEC lacked the authority to unilaterally disqualify a candidate validly nominated by a political party.

The judge also ruled that the commission violated Adebutu’s right to fair hearing by removing his name without giving him an opportunity to be heard.

INEC had omitted Adebutu from its final list of candidates published on October 10, 2026.

MAIN STORY

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to restore Oladipupo Adebutu’s name to the list of candidates for the 2027 Ogun State governorship election within 24 hours.

Adebutu, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the state, welcomed the ruling, describing it as a victory for justice and democratic principles.

The judgment was delivered on Friday by Justice Peter Lifu, following a suit filed by Adebutu and the PDP after INEC excluded his name from the final list of candidates published on October 10, 2026.

Reacting in a statement, Adebutu said the ruling had brought relief after the controversy surrounding his omission from the list.

“Justice has prevailed! Relief is here!” he declared.

He maintained that his PDP membership, registration and emergence as the party’s governorship candidate were legitimate, adding that the party had remained confident in its position throughout the legal proceedings.

Adebutu said the judgment reinforced the need for political and electoral disputes to be resolved through due process rather than speculation.

He also thanked the PDP national leadership, particularly Chief Nyesom Wike and National Chairman Abdulrahman Mohammed, for their support during the proceedings.

The governorship candidate acknowledged the Ogun State PDP leadership, party members and supporters for remaining committed throughout the dispute.

He commended the judiciary for upholding democratic institutions and urged that they remain independent of political interests.

The court, in its ruling, held that INEC lacked the constitutional and statutory authority to independently disqualify a candidate validly nominated by a political party.

Justice Lifu also found that the commission violated Adebutu’s right to fair hearing by removing his name from the candidates’ list without giving him an opportunity to respond.

The judge consequently declared the exclusion unlawful, unconstitutional and of no effect.

He further held that the authority to disqualify a candidate whose name had been submitted by a political party rested with the Federal High Court or a State High Court.

Before addressing the substantive issues, the court dismissed INEC’s preliminary objection challenging the competence of the suit.

Justice Lifu ruled that the originating summons was properly signed by a senior counsel and contained the names of other lawyers in his firm, making the court process competent.

Adebutu said his attention remained on the developmental challenges facing Ogun State, insisting that his political ambition was centred on the welfare of residents and their right to choose their leaders.

He urged supporters to remain calm and respect the law following the judgment.

THE ISSUES

The ruling addresses the dispute over INEC’s decision to exclude Adebutu from the published list of candidates for the 2027 Ogun governorship election.

At the centre of the case is the extent of INEC’s authority in determining the eligibility of candidates nominated by political parties and the legal procedures it must follow before excluding a candidate.

The court’s position is that the commission cannot independently disqualify a validly nominated candidate without the appropriate judicial process. It also found that Adebutu was denied fair hearing before his name was removed.

The judgment therefore has immediate implications for Adebutu’s participation in the Ogun governorship race, although the source report does not state whether INEC intends to challenge the ruling.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Justice has prevailed! Relief is here!”

Oladipupo Adebutu, Ogun State PDP governorship candidate.

“Our democratic institutions must remain strong, independent and committed to upholding the law, regardless of political interests or affiliations.”

Oladipupo Adebutu, Ogun State PDP governorship candidate.

WHAT’S NEXT

INEC is expected to comply with the court’s directive to restore Adebutu’s name within 24 hours. The commission’s response to the judgment and any possible further legal action remain to be seen.

BOTTOM LINE

Adebutu has secured a court order directing INEC to restore his name to the 2027 Ogun governorship candidates’ list, following a ruling that the commission acted unlawfully in excluding him without a fair hearing.