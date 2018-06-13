Cooking Gas Price Up 0.68% in May 2018

Latest data released by the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, has revealed that the average price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas, Cooking Gas, leaped by 0.68 percent month-on-month to N2,072.24 in May 2018 from N2,058.19 in April 2018.

The statistics bureau, in the data obtained by Business Post, also disclosed that the price showed a decrease by 15.30 percent year-on-year, from N2,446.57 in May 2017 to N2,072.24 in May 2018.

It was revealed that states with the highest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) were Bauchi (N2,500.00), Gombe (N2,500.00), and Borno (N2,428.57).

However, states with the lowest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) were Kaduna (N1,687.50), Ebonyi (N1,690.00) and Ekiti (N1,795.00.)

A review of the data by Business Post further showed that the price of the commodity increased in Bauchi State by 13.6 percent m-o-m, 19 percent in Gombe State, but remained flat in Borno State last month.

However, in Ekiti State, the price dropped by 1.1 percent m-o-m; 5.2 percent in Ebonyi State; and 10.9 percent in Kaduna State.

Similarly, average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) increased by 0.70 percent month-on-month and decreased by 13.30 percent year-on-year to N4298.72 in May 2018 from to N4,268.95 in April 2018.

States with the highest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) were Benue (N5,150.00), Kaduna (N4,935.00) and Cross River (N4,687.50).

But states with the lowest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) were Oyo (N3,940.38), Ogun (N3,866.67) and Lagos(N3,683.33).

In Benue State, the price increased in May 2018 by 3 percent m-o-m, while it went up by 17 percent m-o-m in Kaduna State and by 2.9 percent in Cross River State.

During the period under review, the price for refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder of cooking gas reduced by 0.2 percent m-o-m in Oyo State, down by 2.5 percent in Ogun State, and 1.9 percent in Lagos State.