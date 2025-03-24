Comptroller Bishir Balogun Takes Over Leadership of Customs FOU Zone ‘C’, Owerri

The Nigeria Customs Service Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone ‘C’ Owerri has witnessed a change of leadership as Comptroller Bishir Abdullahi Balogun assumed office, succeeding Comptroller Micheal Ugbagu, who officially bowed out.

In a press statement signed by the Chief Superintendent of Customs, Rose Nche, the Command Public Relations Officer, on Monday, 24th March 2025, the handing-over ceremony took place at the unit’s headquarters in Owerri.

The new Controller thanked and appreciated the outgoing Comptroller Micheal Ugbagu for his outstanding performance during his tenure and his significant role in curbing smuggling activities to a minimal level within his jurisdiction.

Comptroller Balogun reinstated his commitment to ensuring that the core mandates of the Nigeria Customs Service, including anti-smuggling, trade facilitation, blockage of revenue leakages, and national security, are achieved.

He charged officers of the unit to carry out their duties professionally and with a high level of discipline and commitment. He also promised to operate an open-door policy for officers, sister agencies, and host communities to ensure seamless operations within the unit’s jurisdiction.

Furthermore, the new Controller sought the unwavering support and cooperation of officers, stakeholders, and sister agencies to achieve a united goal.

In his parting speech, Comptroller Ugbagu thanked the Almighty God for seeing him through his tenure and appreciated the officers and sister agencies for their constant support. He urged them to extend the same support to his successor.

The incoming Controller pledged to build on the ongoing sustainable development and the initiatives of the Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, MFR, in enhancing efficiency and strategic evolution.

After the ceremony, Comptroller Balogun toured the unit’s facilities, accompanied by the outgoing Controller and senior officers. He used the opportunity to emphasise the importance of teamwork and a resolute fight against smuggling, illicit trade, and economic sabotage, which he said would improve the nation’s development in all aspects.