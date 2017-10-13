Chevron Spends $100million, N7bilion on CSR, Scholarships

In its Corporate Social Responsibility drive, Chevron Nigeria Limited has disclosed that it has spent about $100m on Deep Water Social intervention projects and about N7.5bn on educational sponsorships.

These monies are aside the about N19.9billion NNPC/CNL JV’s GMoU social investments and other sundry CR and NCD interventions across the nation

Chevron’s General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, Mr. Esimaje Brikinn disclosed these while hosting the 2017 participants of the Chevron-sponsored Advanced Writing & Reporting Skills (AWAReS) at the School of Media and Communications (SMC), Pan Atlantic University (PAU), Ibeju Lekki in Lagos.

According to him, all corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) and social intervention programmes of the company are often driven by need of the beneficiaries in Nigeria.