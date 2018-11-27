Chelsea Collaborates Switzerland’s MSC as Official Global Cruise Partner

Chelsea FC have struck a deal with MSC Cruises to make the Swiss firm their official global cruise partner.

MSC, the world’s largest privately owned cruise operator, will join the club’s lineup of official partners from January.

As part of the agreement, the company’s branding will feature on LED advertising around Stamford Bridge as it prepares for the March launch of its new flagship, MSC Bellissima.

The deal will also see Chelsea memorabilia available for sale on board. Representatives of the club will attend the vessel’s naming ceremony in the new year.

In a statement on the club website, commercial director Chris Townsend OBE said: ’We are delighted to announce a partnership with MSC Cruises at such an exciting time for their business.

“With the imminent launch of their new ship, it is the perfect time to begin our partnership and we truly believe that working together, we can help MSC to achieve their strategic goals, both locally, in the UK and Ireland, and globally.”

He added: “We look forward to collaborating with MSC and cannot wait to introduce our global fanbase to this fantastic company.”

MSC Cruises chief exec Gianni Onorato commented: “For MSC Cruises, this is an exciting opportunity to be working with the respected and highly successful Chelsea FC – the brand as well as the overall organisation.

“It is part of MSC Cruises’ strategic focus on the UK and Ireland, with the two markets being a key part of the next phase of our global growth plan.”

He continued: “It is also designed to build further positive brand association as well as introduce our distinctive cruise experience to new audiences both in the UK and Ireland and globally.”