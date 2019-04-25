Check out this Luxury Residential Yacht for the Insanely Rich called The World

The sea is home to many living creatures including human beings. Some people live permanently on houses built on water while others acquire boats and other sea crafts on which they spend substantial time. The World is one of such crafts, but it comes with a big difference — she is a haven for the rich and super rich.

The World is the largest privately owned residential yacht. The residents, from about 45 countries, live on board as the ship travels, staying in most ports several days. Some residents choose to live on board full-time while others visit periodically throughout the year. Its residents pay as much $7 million (2.14 billion Nigerian Naira) per annum!

This Bahamas-flagged floating and travelling luxury was launched in March 2002. She takes people around the world in 119 days every year, and has 165 individual homes in it.

The ship is 196.35 meters long, 29.8 meters wide and has 12 decks. She started her 2019 journey from Genoa, Italy in January and will make 49 stops in 32 countries, spending an average of 13 hours in each destination.