CeBIH Vows to Promote Financial Inclusion With Digital Solutions

The Committee of e-Business industry Heads, CeBIH, says it will promote access to financial services for people at the bottom of the pyramid with digital solutions.

Chairman CeBIH, Mr. Stanley Jacob, stated this in his acceptance speech at the election of new executives held in Lagos at the Keystone Bank headquarters.

Stanley, who is also the Head of Consumer Distribution at Ecobank Nigeria said the new executive will pursue three broad agenda namely financial inclusion, digital security and strengthened collaboration amongst industry stakeholders. He stressed that CeBIH, under his leadership, will work tirelessly with other stakeholders to reduce financial exclusion which currently is over 40 percent in Nigeria as well as bridge the wide digital divide in the country.

He said,“As CeBIH we will actively collaborate with industry to provide the needed financial services at the right pricing to the bottom of the pyramid. We will also ensure adequate capacity building for all stakeholders to equip them in tackling the exclusion challenge. CeBlH will pull industry resources and work with the regulators to promote an industry approach for combating cyber-security and payment frauds.

Financial literacy campaigns and robust customer education will also be a key tool to achieving this. This new Executive Council will strengthen collaboration by promoting the Shared Agency Network Facility, SANEF, with a view to ensuring that the expected benefits are delivered to consumers; partnerships with other financial institutions, OFIs, and FinTechs to deliver improved financial services; Research and case studies to drive emerging payments.”

Also elected along with Stanley are: Kayode Olubiyi, Vice-Chairman; Yemi Atanda, Secretary-Industry Shared Services; Bidemi Asunmo, Secretary-Other Financial Institutions, OFIs, and Fintech Relations; Mike Onwu, Secretary-Emerging Payments and Technologies; Celestina Appeal, Secretary- Product Pricing and Revenue Assurance; Mike Ogba, Secretary- Finance and Treasury; Gloria Eruemegbe, Secretary-Publicity and Advocacy; Nmutaka Chikwendu, Internal Auditor and Oluremi Tinuolu, Assistant Secretary – Finance and Treasury.

Immediate past Chairman, CeBIH, Dele Adeyinka charged the new executives to continue with the mission and vision of the group, which is using collaboration with drive financial inclusion and adoption of electronic payment, which are what CeBIH stands for today. He noted that under the leadership of the outgoing executives, CeBIH reached out to various industry stakeholders and this initiative yielded results which became evident through better engagement of CeBIH in issues pertaining to policy formulation in the industry”