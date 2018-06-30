CBS Expands NFL Streaming Rights to Include Mobile Devices

CBS Corp, CBS.N, has expanded its streaming agreement with National Football League to include mobile devices and extended the rights through the 2022 season, the media company said.

The multi-year deal will help the NFL to reach consumers who do not subscribe to a television package. In recent years, the football league has been trying widen its reach by distributing its games over the internet amid falling ratings.

Subscribers will be able to watch the entire 2018 NFL live on CBS’s All Access video platform, including on mobile phones and tablets via the CBS App for iOS, Android and on connected devices such as Roku Players, Apple TV and Chromecast, CBS said.

NFL has similar streaming agreements with companies including Twenty First Century Fox (FOXA.O) and Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N).

In January, Fox agreed to pay more than $3 billion to air Thursday night NFL games on Fox broadcast network for the next five seasons, Reuters reports.