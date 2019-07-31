The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has injected the sum of 210 million dollars into the inter-bank Foreign Exchange Market after the transactions on Tuesday, July 30.

The bank’s Director, Corporate Communications Department, Mr Isaac Okorafor made this known in a statement in Abuja.

Okorafor explained that authorized dealers in the wholesale sector of the market received 100 million dollars, while the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and the invisible segments were allocated the sum of 55 million dollars each.