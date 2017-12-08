CBN Boosts Forex Market with $210million

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has yet again supported the Nigerian foreign exchange market with fresh $210 million to boost liquidity.

The apex sold $100 million to the wholesale segment, $55 million to the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) segment, and $55 million to the invisibles segment such as tuition fees, medical payments and Basic Travel Allowance (BTA).

According to the Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department at CBN, Mr Isaac Okorafor, the releases were part of efforts aimed at further enhancing ease of doing business in Nigeria.

On market conduct, the CBN spokesman urged authorised dealers to abide by the extant rules of the forex market as CBN would continue to intensify monitoring of the market.