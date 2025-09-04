CBN Adjusts Interest Rates On Treasury Bills

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has adjusted interest rates on Nigerian Treasury bills, lifting the stop rate on the one-year paper by 25 basis points at the midweek primary market auction.

According to auction results, the apex bank, through the Debt Management Office (DMO), offered ₦480 billion in Treasury bills across the standard tenors, attracting strong investor interest with total subscriptions exceeding ₦1 trillion. Out of this, ₦585.25 billion was allotted to investors.

Breakdown of the auction showed that the 91-day bill cleared at 15.32%, a decline of 3 basis points from the previous auction, while the 182-day tenor held steady at 15.50%. The 364-day paper, however, cleared at 17.69%, up 25 basis points from the prior level, reflecting higher pricing for longer-term instruments.

Market activity in the secondary segment closed on a muted note, with only marginal movements recorded in the 5-Mar and 20-Aug NTBs, alongside the 25-Nov OMO bill. Analysts noted that trading could turn mixed in the coming sessions, as some investors rebalance by offloading lower-yielding notes in favour of the newly adjusted one-year paper.