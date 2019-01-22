Cardiff’s New Signing Emiliano Sala on Board Missing Flight

British Premier League club Cardiff City’s record new signing, Argentina-born striker Emiliano Sala, was on board a light aircraft that disappeared over the English Channel on Monday night, police sources told AFP.

Sala, signed by Cardiff on Saturday from French club Nantes for a club record fee, was flying to Cardiff aboard a small plane that went missing around 20 kilometres (12 miles) north of the island of Guernsey.

The flight disappeared off radar near the Casquets lighthouse, infamous among mariners as the site of many shipwrecks, 13km north-west of Alderney in 1724.

A spokeswoman said they were assisting Guernsey Coastguard with a search for a light aircraft off Alderney: “HM Coastguard helicopters from Solent and Newquay have been helping to search overnight with nothing found.