Cardiff’s New Signing Emiliano Sala on Board Missing Flight

Cardiff’s New Signing Emiliano Sala on Board Missing Flight

By
- January 22, 2019
- in SPORTS
107
0
Emiliano Sala

British Premier League club Cardiff City’s record new signing, Argentina-born striker Emiliano Sala, was on board a light aircraft that disappeared over the English Channel on Monday night, police sources told AFP.

Sala, signed by Cardiff on Saturday from French club Nantes for a club record fee, was flying to Cardiff aboard a small plane that went missing around 20 kilometres (12 miles) north of the island of Guernsey.

The flight disappeared off radar near the Casquets lighthouse, infamous among mariners as the site of many shipwrecks, 13km north-west of Alderney in 1724.

A spokeswoman said they were assisting Guernsey Coastguard with a search for a light aircraft off Alderney: “HM Coastguard helicopters from Solent and Newquay have been helping to search overnight with nothing found.

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

Ronaldo Arrives Spanish Court, For Hearing on Tax Evasion

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived in court