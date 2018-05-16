Capital Expenditure in 2017 Budget Closes at N1.5trillion

The Nigerian Government will close the 2017 budget with a capital expenditure of N1.5 trillion, Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, disclosed on Monday.

The Minister made this disclosure on her official Twitter page on Monday, stating that the figure was higher than what was achieved in the 2016 financial year.

“I am pleased to note that we’re going to close the 2017 budget with capital spending in excess of N1.5 trillion, which is higher than what we achieved in the 2016 budget,” the Minister stated.

However, she did not state what specific projects in the country the huge amount was used to execute.

Even when Business Post sought her audience on this issue, the Minister declined to respond to our enquiry.

Posting further, the Minister said government looks forward to the National Assembly passing the 2018 appropriation bill.

“We’re also looking forward to the passage of the 2018 budget by [the] National Assembly,” she said.

The 2018 budget, presently before the parliament, was expected to be passed Tuesday by the Senate, going by the promised it made last week.

The 2018 budget was presented to the parliament in November 2017 by President Muhammadu Buhari for approval.