CAN demands probe into viral video threatening Christians in Enugu, Jos

By Emmanuella Opara | October 27th 2026

KEY POINTS

The Christian Association of Nigeria calls for an investigation into a viral video showing youths chanting threats against Christians.

The footage reportedly shows participants calling for an AK-47 rifle and threatening attacks in Enugu and Jos.

CAN urges the DSS, police and other security agencies to identify those involved and establish the origin of the video.

The association warns against religious violence and urges Christians to remain calm while investigations continue.

MAIN STORY

The Christian Association of Nigeria has urged security agencies to investigate a viral video showing youths chanting threats against Christians in Enugu and Jos, warning that the incident should not be dismissed as youthful exuberance.

CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, condemned the footage in a statement on Tuesday, calling for anyone found responsible for inciting religious violence to be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

The video, which circulated on social media on Monday, reportedly shows youths wearing uniforms associated with the First Aid Group of Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa Iqamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS) during a marching exercise. Participants were heard making statements advocating attacks on Christians during Sunday worship.

One participant was heard calling for an AK-47 rifle and threatening to shoot people described as infidels in Enugu and Jos.

“The threats are chilling and utterly unacceptable. No Nigerian should have to fear for their life because of their faith or face the prospect of violence simply for gathering to worship God. Such threats must not be dismissed as mere chants or treated as harmless displays of youthful exuberance,” CAN said.

Okoh expressed particular concern about the apparent involvement of children and young people, saying exposure to messages promoting religious hatred required urgent attention.

He called on the Department of State Services, the Nigeria Police Force and other relevant security agencies to establish where and when the video was recorded, identify those involved and determine whether other individuals or groups organised or facilitated the activity.

“Anyone found culpable must be held accountable in accordance with the law,” Okoh said.

The CAN president also urged security agencies to assess the credibility of the threats and take appropriate steps to protect Christian communities and places of worship in Enugu, Jos and other parts of the country.

The association’s response followed reports that JIBWIS leadership had disavowed the video. Okoh acknowledged the reported denial but maintained that an independent investigation was necessary to establish the facts.

“We note the reported disavowal of the video by the leadership of Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa Iqamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS). We recognise the importance of establishing the facts before drawing conclusions about institutional involvement.

“However, the denial of responsibility by any organisation cannot replace an independent investigation into the identities of those involved, the origin of the video and the circumstances surrounding the chants,” he said.

CAN also called for investigators to determine whether any individuals or groups encouraged, financed or facilitated the alleged threats, arguing that accountability should extend beyond those seen in the footage.

Okoh urged religious leaders to reject teachings and activities that promote hatred or violence against people of other faiths. He also called for young people to be taught respect for human life and the dignity of others.

“Nigeria has endured too much violence, bloodshed and distrust to treat threats of this nature lightly. Allowing such conduct to go unchallenged would send a dangerous message that threats against citizens on religious grounds can be made without consequence. The government must demonstrate, through concrete action, that such intimidation will not be tolerated,” he said.

The CAN president urged Christians to remain calm, vigilant and law-abiding while investigations continue, warning against retaliation that could heighten tensions or endanger innocent people.

The association said it would continue to advocate justice, religious freedom and peaceful coexistence, insisting that all Nigerians were entitled to equal protection under the law regardless of religious affiliation.

“The government must act swiftly, investigate thoroughly and hold those responsible accountable. The safety of Nigerians and the freedom to worship must never be negotiable,” Okoh added.

THE ISSUES

The video has raised concerns about threats directed at people because of their religious beliefs and the potential consequences of allowing such statements to go uninvestigated.

CAN is seeking an independent inquiry to establish the identities of those involved, the origin of the footage and whether the activity was organised or supported by others. The reported disavowal by JIBWIS leadership does not, in the association’s view, remove the need to establish the facts.

The investigation is also expected to assess the credibility of the threats and whether additional security measures are needed to protect communities and places of worship. The source report does not establish who recorded the video, when the events shown took place or whether any arrests have been made.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The threats are chilling and utterly unacceptable. No Nigerian should have to fear for their life because of their faith or face the prospect of violence simply for gathering to worship God. Such threats must not be dismissed as mere chants or treated as harmless displays of youthful exuberance,” the Christian Association of Nigeria said.

“Anyone found culpable must be held accountable in accordance with the law,” Archbishop Daniel Okoh, CAN President, said.

WHAT’S NEXT

CAN has called on the DSS, police and other relevant agencies to investigate the video, identify those involved and determine whether anyone organised, financed or facilitated the alleged threats.

The association has also urged security agencies to assess the threats and take appropriate measures to protect communities and places of worship. It has asked Christians to avoid retaliation while the investigation proceeds.

BOTTOM LINE

CAN wants a thorough investigation into a viral video showing youths allegedly threatening Christians in Enugu and Jos. The association says the identities of those involved and the circumstances surrounding the footage must be established, with anyone found culpable held accountable under the law.