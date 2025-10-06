Cakasa Ebenezer Foundation Concludes Phase 6 Of “Kit A Child” Education Support Programme In Mushin and Surulere

The Cakasa Ebenezer Foundation (CEF) has successfully concluded the sixth phase of its flagship “Kit A Child” (KAC) initiative; a programme that equips pupils in underserved communities with essential learning materials, inspiring confidence and a renewed passion for education.

Held between September 25 and October 3, 2025, this latest phase covered schools in Mushin and Surulere Local Government Areas, reaching hundreds of pupils with educational kits comprising exercise books, pens, pencils, and pencil cases.

Originally scheduled to end on September 29, the final distribution (Batch C) was moved to October 3, 2025, following the Independence Day holiday. The concluding event took place at Local Authority Primary School, Orile Iganmu, which shares its premises with Central Primary School, enabling volunteers to extend their outreach to both schools in one visit.

A Three-Batch distribution with Batch A (September 25) at New City, Palm Avenue, Oduduwa, Estate; and Papa Ajao Primary Schools, Mushin. Batch B (September 26) at Alaba Primary School, Mushin. While Batch C (October 3) held at Central and Local Authority Primary Schools, Orile Iganmu.

Speaking after the exercise, Mrs. Helen Egbe, Executive Director of Cakasa Ebenezer Foundation, expressed appreciation to the volunteers and partners whose dedication ensured the programme’s success.

“We are deeply grateful to our dedicated volunteers whose passion and commitment continue to drive CEF’s vision of giving every child the opportunity to learn and thrive. Through the Kit A Child initiative, we reaffirm that education remains the most powerful weapon to change lives and communities,” she said.

Each day, volunteers departed from the Foundation’s Ilupeju office, donning CEF reflector bibs and CNC-branded shirts, symbolizing the enduring partnership between Cakasa Nigeria Company Limited (CNC) and its corporate social responsibility arm, Cakasa Ebenezer Foundation.

The impact of the Kit A Child programme was immediately felt across the participating schools, with heartfelt words of appreciation pouring in from head teachers and education officers.

New City Primary School, Mushin, in a letter signed by Head Teacher Adeyemi Felix Olalede, wrote: “On behalf of pupils, teachers, and parents, I wish to express profound gratitude to Cakasa Ebenezer Foundation for the donation of writing materials which in no small measure contribute to the growth and development of our pupils’ education and serve as a source of relief to parents. Surely, the pupils feel your good impact. My prayer to Aunty Helen and the entire team is that the favour of God will not depart from you, and you will continue to move from strength to strength in Jesus’ name.”

From Papa Ajao Primary School, Head Teacher Mrs. Alice Ajibade wrote in exuberance: “CAKASA!!!!!!!!! On behalf of Papa Ajao Primary School, we say a big thank you for the writing materials presented to our pupils yesterday to change and shape their lives. The Foundation shall excel always. Thank you and God bless.”

Similarly, Mrs. Omolara Ogunshola, Health Desk Officer, School Support Unit, Mushin Local Government Education Authority (LGEA), conveyed a moving message of appreciation: “Mummy Helen, mother of thousands of children and still counting, our beautiful mummy with a heart of gold! Words alone cannot express how grateful we are. On behalf of LASUBE, ES Mushin LGEA, management of the six adopted schools, parents, and pupils, we say a very big thank you to Cakasa Ebenezer Foundation and to our mummy, Mrs. Helen Egbe, for supporting our pupils again with the Kit A Child back-to-school programme. We pray for more increase and achievements for your company in Jesus’ name.

At the final venue, Local Authority Primary School, Orile-Iganmu, Head Teacher Mr. Kehinde Sulaiman also expressed deep appreciation: “On behalf of the entire staff, parents, and pupils of Local Authority Nursery & Primary School, Orile-Iganmu, Surulere, we are saying a very BIG THANK YOU to your Foundation for the learning materials supplied to aid our pupils’ academic pursuits. Your Foundation will continue to grow from strength to strength in God’s mighty name. Many thanks and God bless you, ma.”

Through each phase, the Kit A Child programme continues to bridge educational gaps by ensuring that no child is left behind due to lack of basic materials. Since its inception, CEF has reached thousands of pupils across Lagos and neighbouring states reaffirming its belief that education is the key to unlocking a golden door of freedom.