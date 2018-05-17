Business & Economy | Request for Expressions of Interest for Consulting Services/Firm Selection at Ministry of Mines & Steel Development

Overview

MINISTRY OF MINES & STEEL DEVELOPMENT

MINERAL SECTOR SUPPORT FOR ECONOMIC DIVERSIFICATION (MINDIVER) PROJECT

REQUEST FOR EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST (CONSULTING SERVICES/FIRM SELECTION)

COUNTRY: NIGERIA

PROJECT: MINERAL SECTOR SUPPORT FOR ECONOMIC DIVERSIFICATION (MINDIVER) PROJECT

PROJECT ID NO.: P159761

ASSIGNMENT TITLE: ENGAGEMENT OF A CONSULTANT TO ASSIST WITH IDENTIFICATION OF REVENUE LEAKAGES, STRENGTHEN REVENUE ASSESSMENT & COLLECTION AND DEVELOP ACTION PLAN TO COMBAT SMUGGLING.

REQUEST FOR EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST

This request for expression of interest follows the General Procurement Notice for this project that appeared in the dgMarket website, issue No. WB 8170-12/17 of December 27, 2017.

The Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) has applied for financing from the International Development Association- IDA (the “Bank”). This credit will be used to implement activities that will catalyze the process of economic diversification through the mining sector.

The Mineral Sector Support for Economic Diversification Project, the implementing agency intends to apply part of the proceeds for eligible payments under the contract for the engagement of a consultant to assist with identification of revenue leakages, strengthen revenue assessment & collection and develop action plan to combat smuggling to which this request for expression of interest is issued.

This Consulting service aims to tap into the potential economic benefits of the ASM sector through adequate information on production and selling price, eradicate smuggling and poor mining practices especially in processing and marketing for the minerals to increase loss of revenues.

The activity wilt help the Federal Government strengthen its processes for revenue assessment and collection in a transparent and accountable manner and help manage public expectations about the sector revenues, whilst supporting the government in monitoring and regulation of the sector.

Other objective of this consultancy are but not limited to the following:

(i) Carry out an assessment of the mining sector revenues administration and collection in Nigeria and to review the current interplay between the government agencies with responsibilities in this arena, and related departments charged with administering various forms of mining taxation and regulatory enforcement.

(ii) Assess the effectiveness and efficiency of current systems to ensure that the mineral revenues currently being collected are in line with legislative requirements and mining contractual agreements.

(iii) Build and develop a robust and sustainable system that blocks all forms of leakages in the revenue accruals, with a view to prompt, accurate, comprehensive and efficient collection of revenue in order to strengthen the administrative system and transparency of revenue assessment.

The Mineral Sector Support for Economic Diversification (MinDiver) Project now invites eligible consulting firms (“Consultant”) to indicate their interest in providing the above services. Interested firm must provide information demonstrating that they have required qualification and relevant experience to perform the services. (I.e. Letter of interest, Brochure, Description of similar assignments, Availability of essential technology and other logistic resources, availability of appropriate skills amongst Staff etc.)

The shortlisting criteria are:

(i) General listing of projects experiences for the last ten years, including the completed and the on-going projects;

(ii) Specific description of the similar assignments in the last ten years.

(iii) Specific experience in countries with similar conditions as Nigeria

(iv) The firm Organisation structure, i.e. human resources, adequacy of the staff to perform the technical tasks the components.

(v) Evidences of actual performance of “ii” above i.e. Award letters, Job Completion Letters and other evidences that may be required to verify actual performance.

For each project performed the consultant shall provide the name and contact address of the client (office & e-mail address, and telephone number), date(s) of execution, name(s) of lead and associate firms, contract amount.

The attention of interested Consultants is drawn to paragraph 3.16 of the World Bank’s Procurement Regulations on Selection and Employment of Consultants (under IBRD Loans and IDA Credits & Grants) by World Bank Borrowers edition of July 2016 revised November 2017 (“Consultant Regulations”), setting forth the World Bank’s policy on conflict of interest. The Terms of Reference (TOR) for the assignment may be accessed on www.minesandsteel.gov.ng/mindiver-procurement

The implementation period for this activity shall be 9 Months.

Selection process will be conducted through the procedures as specified in the World Bank’s Procurement Regulations for IPF Borrowers (July 2016) (Procurement Regulations) revised in November 2017 and open to all eligible firms and individuals as defined in the Procurement Regulations. Consultants may associate with other firms in the form of a joint venture or a sub-consultancy to enhance their qualifications. Where firms are associating, the submission must include verifiable evidence of association from all the parties.

SELECTION OF THE CONSULTING FIRM:

A Consulting firm will be selected in accordance with the Quality and Cost Based selection (QCBS) Method procedures in the Bank’s Procurement Regulations for IPF Borrowers (July 2016) (Procurement Regulations) revised in November 2017 available on www.worldbank.org/procure.

Interested Consultants may obtain further clarifications during office hours (8:30am-4:30pm, Monday-Friday) at the address below:

Expression of interest must be delivered both in hard copy and electronically to the address below by Tuesday, 5th June, 2018 at 12:00noon prompt.

The Project coordinator,

Mineral Sector Support for Economic Diversification Project (MinDiver)

10, Lola Close, Off Luanda Crescent, Off Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent,

Wuse II, Abuja, Nigeria

E-mail: mindiver@fmmsd.gov.ng

Tel: 09-092340644