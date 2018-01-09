BUSINESS & ECONOMY JOB | Graduate Trainee Recruitment at Saroafrica International Limited – Kaduna, Jos, Katsina

SARO, with corporate Head-office in Lagos and Strategic Business Units in Ibadan, Enugu and Ilesha is a diversified company with major interests in the Crop Protection, FMCG, Public Health and Produce Export business in both Nigeria and Ghana. In addition, we have a joint venture with Seedco, the leading seed company in Africa based in Zimbabwe to distribute and promote the use of improve seedlings to the farming communities to increase yield.

Job Title: Graduate Trainee

Locations: Kaduna, Jos, Katsina

Job Description/Role

We are recruiting Fresh Hausa Speaking Graduates into our Graduate Trainee Scheme.

Your job role entails working with farmers and working on the farms.

Your job role also involves Extension Services to Farms.

Requirements/Qualifications

Minimum of a 2:1 in any of the following disciplines: Agronomy Crop Science Crop Production Crop Protection

Must have completed the NYSC scheme.

Minimum of 2:1

Hausa Speaking

Willing to reside in the North

The Candidate We Want:

You must be Hausa Speaking

You must be willing to reside in the North

You should be 25 years and below as at your last birthday

You studied Crop Science/ Production in the university

You have completed your NYSC Scheme

You should a self-starter and be ready to live in the rural areas of our job locations

Be analytical minded with the ability to learn quickly.

Be confident and possess leadership skills.

Ability to sell.

Required Age:

25 and below as at last birthday.

Application Closing Date

11th January, 2018.

How to Apply

