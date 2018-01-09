BUSINESS & ECONOMY JOB | Graduate Trainee Recruitment at Saroafrica International Limited – Kaduna, Jos, Katsina

SARO, with corporate Head-office in Lagos and Strategic Business Units in Ibadan, Enugu and Ilesha is a diversified company with major interests in the Crop Protection, FMCG, Public Health and Produce Export business in both Nigeria and Ghana. In addition, we have a joint venture with Seedco, the leading seed company in Africa based in Zimbabwe to distribute and promote the use of improve seedlings to the farming communities to increase yield.
Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill the position below:
Job Title: Graduate Trainee
Locations: Kaduna, Jos, Katsina
Job Description/Role
- We are recruiting Fresh Hausa Speaking Graduates into our Graduate Trainee Scheme.
- Your job role entails working with farmers and working on the farms.
- Your job role also involves Extension Services to Farms.
Requirements/Qualifications
- Minimum of a 2:1 in any of the following disciplines:
- Agronomy
- Crop Science
- Crop Production
- Crop Protection
- Must have completed the NYSC scheme.
- Minimum of 2:1
- Hausa Speaking
- Willing to reside in the North
The Candidate We Want:
- You must be Hausa Speaking
- You must be willing to reside in the North
- You should be 25 years and below as at your last birthday
- You studied Crop Science/ Production in the university
- You have completed your NYSC Scheme
- You should a self-starter and be ready to live in the rural areas of our job locations
- Be analytical minded with the ability to learn quickly.
- Be confident and possess leadership skills.
- Ability to sell.
Required Age:
- 25 and below as at last birthday.
Application Closing Date
11th January, 2018.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY