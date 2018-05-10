BUSINESS & ECONOMY JOB | Graduate Trainee (Accounting) at a Large, Modern Integrated Farm

By Lolade .O
- May 10, 2018
A large, modern integrated farm located near Awka, Anambra State seeks to recruit qualified and experienced professionals for the position below:

Job Title: Graduate Trainee (Accounting)

Location: Awka, Anambra

Required Skills & Qualifications

  • Knowledge of basic book keeping procedures
  • Proficient in MS Excel and MS Word
  • BSc./HND in Accounting, Finance or relevant field

Application Closing Date
Not Specified,

Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should forward their Resume (with Cover Letter and a recent passport sized photo) to: prembrands@yahoo.com

Note: Only short-listed candidates will be contacted

