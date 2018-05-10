BUSINESS & ECONOMY JOB | Graduate Trainee (Accounting) at a Large, Modern Integrated Farm

A large, modern integrated farm located near Awka, Anambra State seeks to recruit qualified and experienced professionals for the position below:

Job Title: Graduate Trainee (Accounting)

Location: Awka, Anambra



Required Skills & Qualifications

Knowledge of basic book keeping procedures

Proficient in MS Excel and MS Word

BSc./HND in Accounting, Finance or relevant field

Application Closing Date

Not Specified,



Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should forward their Resume (with Cover Letter and a recent passport sized photo) to: prembrands@yahoo.com

Note: Only short-listed candidates will be contacted