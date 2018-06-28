BUSINESS & ECONOMY JOB | Graduate Social Media Agent at Outcess Solutions Nigeria Limited

Outcess is an integrated customer engagement and business process outsourcing companyAt Outcess, we believe that digital technologies are driving a paradigm shift in how we live, work and playThis shift makes it possible and imperative for businesses to radically reshape how they interact and transact with customers and partners, seamlessly connecting and enhancing all aspects of their operations.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Social Media Agent

Location: Lagos

Job Type: Full Time



Job Description

Manage social media marketing campaigns

Develop relevant content topics to reach the company’s target customers.

Monitor, listen and respond to users in a social way while cultivating leads and sales

Conduct online advocacy and open a stream for cross-promotions.

Design, create and manage promotions and social ad campaigns.

Become an advocate for the company in social media spaces, engaging in dialogue and answering questions whee appropriate.

Develop organizational elements in order to implement a proactive process for capturing happy, loyal customer online reviews.

Develop and expand community and / or influence outreach efforts.

Requirements

Age Limit: 20-30 Years

Experience: 6 months

Qualification: Interested candidates should possess BA/B.Sc/HND.

Application Closing Date

31st July, 2018.



Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to:[email protected] The subject should carry the job title.