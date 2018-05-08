BUSINESS & ECONOMY JOB| Graduate Accounts Officer at Access Solutions Limited

At Access Solutions we believe in offering much more than just a job; we strive to give you a full-fledged career. We provide you with superior training and the opportunity to work in different industry and service practices on the latest technology platforms.

What we offer you is an accelerated career path that you can yourself design as you galong. We alsoffer a host of other tangible and intangible benefits that will transform you inta world class techy professional.

We are recruiting tfill the position below:

Job Title: Accounts Officer

Location: Abuja



Job Description

Prepare, examine, and analyze accounting records, financial statements, and other financial reports tassess accuracy, completeness, and conformance treporting and procedural standards.

Compute taxes owed and prepare tax returns, ensuring compliance with payment, reporting and other tax requirements.

Analyze business operations, trends, costs, revenues, financial commitments, and obligations, tproject future revenues and expenses or tprovide advice.

Report tmanagement regarding the financial health and status of the Organization.

Establish tables of accounts, and assign entries tproper accounts.

Develop, maintain, and analyze budgets, preparing periodic reports that compare budgeted costs tactual costs.

Develop, implement, modify, and document recordkeeping and accounting systems, making use of current computer technology.

Prepare forms and manuals for accounting and bookkeeping personnel, and direct their work activities.

Survey operations tascertain accounting needs and trecommend, develop, and maintain solutions tbusiness and financial problems.

Requirements

HND or Bachelors in Accounting

Minimum of 1 year experience in a finance team, with at least one year in an Accounts or banking Officer position.

Desirable:

Experience in working in a bank an added advantage.

Member of Accounting Professional body is an added advantage.

Working knowledge of accounting software

Good excel and other software skills.

Essential:

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

Knowledge of ICT business and financial reporting requirements

Excellent computer skills with high proficiency in Microsoft excel

Good analytical and reporting skills

Strong ability tbe able tmanage and priorities multiple tasks.

Willingness tlearn at all times.

Application Closing Date

10th May, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: info@accessng.com