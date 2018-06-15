Buhari Urges Nigerians to Stop Celebrating Corrupt Wealth in Society

Says Abiola, Fawehinmi’s families showed good examples

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday in Abuja admonished Nigerians to put paid to the attitude of celebrating corrupt people in the country but should rather treat such persons with dishonour.

Buhari, who made this remark Thursday night in his Sallah message to Muslims in commemoration of the end of Ramadan, urged “ordinary Nigerians to stop glorifying thieves by treating them with disdain for bringing hardships to others”.

The president’s message contained in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, also commended the families of the late Chief MKO Abiola, Chief Gani Fawehinmi and Ambassador Baba Gana Kingibe, who received national honours on Tuesday, saying they had shown good examples and encouraged other Nigerians to follow their examples.

“In this respect, President Buhari lauded the families of recipients of national honours for showing good examples to Nigerians and urged our country men and women to copy their good examples,” the statement added.

