Buhari to Visit Liberia for 172nd Independence Anniversary

President Muhammadu Buhari is attending Liberia’s 172nd Independence Anniversary celebration.

He will depart Abuja for Monrovia, Liberia on Friday.

National honour

Apart from being the Special Guest of Honour at the event, President Buhari will receive Republic of Liberia’s highest National honour, ”The Grand Cordon of the Knighthood of Venerable Order of the Pioneers.”

The award is presented by the government for outstanding and distinguished service in international affairs, government, religion, art, science or commerce and for singular acts of philanthropy, deeds of heroism and valour.

President Buhari will be accompanied by Governors Kayode Fayemi, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq and Mai Mala Buni of Ekiti, Kwara and Yobe States respectively, as well as the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Mustapha Sulaiman, and other top government officials.

He is expected back in the country later on Friday.

Source: NAN