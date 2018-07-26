Buhari Meets with APC Senators, Saraki Missing

Twenty-four hours after the defection of 14 senators from the All Progressives Congress (APC), President Muhammmadu Buhari met with other APC senators in the Presidential Villa Wednesday night with Senate President Bukola Saraki conspicuously absent at the meeting.

However, a mild drama played out when Senator Olanrewaju Tejuosho (Ogun Central), who was one of the 14 senators who had dumped APC on Tuesday, made a surprise return to the party, telling Buhari at the opening of the meeting, “your son is back.”

Of the assumed 53 senators left in APC, 40 of them, led by the Senate Leader, Ahmad Lawan, made it to the meeting that was also attended by the National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole.

