Buhari Hosts Ohaneze Youth, Encourages Group to Prepare for Leadership

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday hosted Ohanaeze Ndigbo youth Wing worldwide and told them to prepare themselves for political leadership.

The delegation was led by the Acting National President of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo youth Wing worldwide, Dr Kingsley Dozie.

Dozie was accompanied by National Secretary of the group, Mazi Madukaibe Uchenna, National Publicity Secretary, Chief Osmond Nkeoma, Chief Chinedu Nwachukwu and Mazi Okechukwu Nwachukwu.

Others were Dr. Onyedika Omeka, Mazi James Alaka, Mazi Umenyi John-Paul, Mazi Nnennaya Hillary, Barr Stanley Ibeagbulem and others.

Buhari told the youths to prepare themselves for political leadership as his generation will eventually quit the scene for the younger ones to takeover.

He described Nigerian youths as very active and critically important in the Nigerian project.

‘‘Youths are very virile and active. A greater part of the Nigerian population is made up of youths. They must always be a factor at all times.

‘‘Youths must begin to groom themselves for the leadership of Nigeria.

‘‘I said this to the leaders of the National Association of Nigerian Students yesterday (Thursday) – sooner than later, we will leave the stage and you will takeover. You have to equip yourselves properly.’’

President Buhari welcomed the group for appreciating his administration’s effort in providing the much-needed infrastructure across the country and for ensuring that Nigerians celebrated the Yuletide with the availability and price stability of petroleum products.

‘‘I am glad you appreciate government’s efforts. That is why we are here to make a difference in the lives of Nigerians and on infrastructure.

“We will ensure that the resources of Nigeria work for Nigerians,’’ he said.

On the industrial action embarked on by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the President expressed the hope that ‘‘good reason will prevail’’ in the on-going talks between the Federal Government and representatives of the union.

Earlier in his remark, the leader of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing hailed the Buhari administration for stabilising the economy, improved security during the Christmas season and sustaining the development of infrastructure, particularly the Second Niger Bridge.

‘‘We, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing, are partners-in-progress in the Nigerian Project and will extend hands of partnership to any administration that guarantees the interest and welfare of Ndigbo.

‘‘There’s no gainsaying the fact that President Buhari’s administration has impacted on the Igbos in some positive ways, but there are still areas the Igbos need more impact,’’ he said.

The youth leader, therefore, appealed to the President to make a categorical statement on the issue of Igbo presidency in 2023, in addition to initiating a process for the creation of an additional state in the South East, among others.