Buhari Dismisses Speculations of Compiling Ministerial List in UK

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday in Abuja dismissed the speculations that he was in the United Kingdom to compile the names of those who may be appointed as ministers during his second tenure of office.

The president stated this when he reacted to a question from a correspondent of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), shortly after returning to Abuja after 10-day private visit to London.

The president stated that he did not discuss the issue of the appointment of new cabinet ministers with anybody.

The president said: “I didn’t discuss with anybody. So, I don’t know how they knew about it. I didn’t discuss it with anybody.’’

On possibility of introducing fresh approach in the fight against insurgency and banditry, the president acknowledged that the acting Inspector-General of Police was doing his best to curtail the menace.

“I have just seen the IG, I think he is losing weight; I think he is working very hard,’’ he said.

The president also declined comment on the kind of people that would constitute his next cabinet.

Source: NAN